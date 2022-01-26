 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Jan, 2022 15:18
Tyson Fury rips into ‘p***y’ Usyk & ‘coward’ Joshua (VIDEO)

The WBC heavyweight champion referred to the pair as 'wet lettuces'
Tyson Fury had stern words for Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk. © Getty Images

Tyson Fury has taken to social media to upload a string of videos where he dubbed heavyweight rivals Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk a 'coward' and a 'p*ssy' respectively.

The WBC and The Ring ruler is currently waiting to book his next opponent. While Dillian Whyte is his mandatory foe, that potential fight has little appeal outside of the UK where interest has also waned in a meeting with Anthony Joshua.

This is due to the Londoner's loss to Usyk in September, which saw the Ukrainian take the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO straps that Fury once possessed back to his homeland.

And while there are reports that Joshua will be paid up to $20 million to step aside from a rematch so that Fury and Usyk can face off in a unification match for the ages, the 'Gypsy King' has fired barbs at the trio while claiming that he is the "best man that’s ever lived".

"I'm being asked this question over and over again," he began in a strong-worded video from his home in Morecambe. "I do not know the answers to it." 

"I’m ready to fight this weekend." Fury claimed. "I’ve been training for three weeks – how long does a man need to train?

"Joshua’s a coward, Usyk’s a p***y and Dillian Whyte don’t wanna fight, so if you can prove me wrong, get to f**king fighting you pair of cowards."

"You’re all cowards, you’re all bum dossers. Either fight or do one you pack of wet lettuces," Fury signed off.

Fury later took to Twitter again to post another clip captioned: "All cowards s**thouse bums. I’ll fight any of them, I’m the best man that’s ever lived!!!!!"

"I’m just gonna keep videoing until one of these cowards decides to fight," he threatened.

"You’re all cowards, s**thouse bums. I don’t care who I fight: AJ, Usyk, Dillian Whyte, or any of them.

"Fight me, I’m the best man that’s ever lived. I’ll annihilate the lot of you and destroy you, submit you, tap you b*****s out. Come and fight."

On Wednesday while appearing to get a massage, Fury uploaded one last short outburst entitled: "Pack of cowards".

"I tell you what boys," he said. "[There's] some pack of cowards out there. Some pack of bulls**t talkers. I tell you that now.

"Making all the demands in the world, you cowards. Come and fight!" he insisted.

Fury's impatience could be related to reports that the WBC has set a three-times delayed 6pm deadline in the UK for the Mancunian and Whyte to negotiate their fight prior to purse bids being called. 

"Tick, tick, effing, tick, tock – is the subject of today," he said in a first video published on Tuesday, hinting at this.

"Is Dillian Whyte gonna fight me? Is Anthony Joshua gonna step aside?" Fury asked.

"Let me know because I am sick of looking at these bums, sick of listening to their excuses. Tick, tick tock. The time has run out of the bottle.

"You’re all getting a good hiding, cowards," he said.

Posting a video of his own in response to the drama, Whyte tagged Fury, Joshua and the latter's promotor Eddie Hearn and wrote: "I just want f**king war, that's all I want is to go to war with the best. F**k all this he said she said bulls**t." 

"Good man, let the wars begin," Fury fired back. 

Meanwhile, Joshua has insisted that he hasn't signed or even seen a contract to step aside from the Usyk rematch.

"So as it stands, stop listening until it comes from me," he seethed.

"I'm the man in control of my destiny, I'm the man that handles my business, I'm a smart individual and I make calculated decisions every step of the way.

"Don't listen to other sources. If I tell you something then you know it's real," he concluded.

