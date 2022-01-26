Racer in parachute failure horror after jumping from hotel roof (VIDEO)

Footage has shown the moment the rally champion jumped from a building in a failed parachute stunt that hospitalized him

A horrific video posted on social media has shown ex-NASCAR racer and Rally America champion Travis Pastrana suffering a parachute accident in Florida after falling from the top of the Hyatt Centric hotel.

The 38-year-old, who is also a stuntman, was taken to the Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale after attempting to jump from the high-rise hotel in the city's downtown area to the Huizenga Plaza while filming a web series.

Pastrana's publicist told WSVN that Pastrana broke his pelvis in the fall and has since undergone surgery.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue are said to have attended the scene at the Hyatt Centric on Sunday morning.

The group's plans to perform precision driving – which features vehicle manoeuvring and is often associated with stuntmen – around the downtown area and the beach were scrapped when Pastrana suffered the fall, which was captured by a witness on their cellphone.

"Yeah, we’re going to have a level one, trauma, adult male to Broward Health," a first responder is said to have reported as part of radio transmissions. "It’s going to be a fall injury."

A spokesman for the web production's series was later quoted as saying that Pastrana is "feeling a lot better and can’t wait to get back to doing what he loves".

News of the accident should come as no surprise to those that have followed his career.

As well as the NASCAR circuit from 2011 to 2013 and returning in 2020, Pastrana has also replicated a trio of Evel Knievel stunts and had his own show on MTV, 'Nitro Circus'.

travis pastrana has tried so many different ways to end it all but the universe just won’t let him pic.twitter.com/UkP5SWPYNN — Trevor Young (@_tyoung) January 15, 2022

Where were you when Travis Pastrana landed the first double backflip in the staples center (2006) pic.twitter.com/Z0hLVoo9qe — conner (@cbook23) January 22, 2022

That series was partly created by Johnny Knoxville as a spin-off from 'Jackass', the hit stunt and prank show which Knoxville plays the daredevil lead role in.

At 14, Pastrana suffered a severe injury at an FMX racing competition which separated his spine from his pelvis and left him wheelchair bound for three months.

Pastrana said doctors told him only three people in the US had lived through the experience, which left him "in and out of consciousness for about three days" while having to perform "six blood transfusions".

Travis Pastrana hasn’t lost a beat over the last decades pic.twitter.com/kMOs56r8h7 — Slim (@livejetlife) January 25, 2022

"I don't remember most of the injuries – there have been too many," he quipped in 2012, after ESPN made a documentary on him in 2008 titled '199 Lives: The Travis Pastrana Story.'

Seemingly fearless Pastrana has set and broken a number of records during his dangerous career, including the largest ramp-to-ramp car jump and the fastest ascent of Mount Washington, one of the largest peaks in the US.