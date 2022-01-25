Khabib ‘leaves quarantine’ after Covid isolation in Singapore

The Eagle FC promoter and UFC icon was in the country for an MMA fight

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has left quarantine in Singapore after previously testing positive for Covid, according to reports.

The 29-0 lightweight great had been prevented from attending the ONE Championship Heavy Hitters event in the city-state, where he hoped to be in the corner of one of his Russian proteges, Saygid Izagakhmaev.

Nurmagomedov has now left the hotel where he was forced to isolate from January 14, with a representative telling Tass: "Khabib is out of quarantine."

Okay let's see if Khabib's boy Saygid is for real or if James Nakashima exposes him. Unfortunately Khabib has Covid & not in Saygid's corner, though he is in Singapore. Wish him well in his recovery. — MichaelSchiavello PM (@SchiavelloVOICE) January 14, 2022

The 33-year-old's father and coach, Abdulmanap, died from complications related to Covid in July 2020.

Shortly after his mentor's passing, Nurmagomedov made a promise to his mother not to continue fighting without the hugely influential figure in his corner.

That was a promise he honored after beating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October that year.

Izagakhmaev won his bout via second-round choke against James Nakashima. "It was a dominant performance and debut in one of the best leagues in the world," said a contended Nurmagomedov.

"My brother made me very happy. It pleases even more how confident and powerful you become from fight to fight. Not far off soon fight for the belt.

A very good start to 2022 for our team."

Eagle Fighting Championship (EFC) boss Nurmagomedov is now likely to be able to attend his promotion's first US show on January 28.

The champion-turned-businessman held a press conference in December 2021 to announce his amibitions for EFC in 2022, which include holding numerous events across the year.

The schedule starts with revered Russian veteran Sergei Kharitonov taking on Tyrone Spong at the FTX Arena to headline Eagle FC 44.

As one of the most popular athletes in the world and a UFC icon, businessman and coach Nurmagomedov is playing a key role in spearheading EFC.

Former UFC fighter Kevin Lee announced that he had signed a deal with EFC at the press conference, and is expected to make his debut in March.

The promotion also announced on Tuesday that popular ex-UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen will be employed as an analyst.