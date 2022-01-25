Doctor hailed as hero for helping save life of second football fan who collapsed at match

Dr. Tom Prichard made a life-saving intervention during a match between Middlesborough and Blackburn

Dr. Tom Prichard has been dubbed a hero for a second time this season after saving a fan's life again during an English football fixture.

Prichard formed part of the Middlesborough first team's medical staff and had to take action during a televised Championship clash away at Blackburn Rovers when it became evident that a supporter in the stands needed attention in the second half of the eventual 1-0 win for the hosts.

As play was halted for around 12 minutes, Prichard raced into the terraces with the team doctor and other colleagues to resuscitate their patient.

Eventually wheeled out of Ewood Park, the fan regained consciousness when leaving the stadium.

Absolute HERO!! Dr Tom Prichard along side other members of Middlesbrough FC Medical Team have saved the life of another fan at Middlesbrough's away game against Blackburn Thankfully Blackburn Just Confirmed the fan is in a stable condition. 🏅👏❤ pic.twitter.com/vagBetvUPD — THESMOGGIES (@THESMOGGIESFANS) January 25, 2022

An update on his condition was provided by Blackburn Rovers who were "pleased to report that the elderly gentleman who required urgent medical attention during tonight’s game is now in a stable condition in hospital."

"The Rovers supporter, who was situated in the lower tier of the Jack Walker Stand, took ill midway through the second half of the 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough," a statement continued.

"Rovers wish to pay a special thanks to Middlesbrough’s medical department, who were first on the scene and who were able to restart the gentleman’s breathing, as well as Rovers’ medical staff and the crowd doctor and his team for their swift response," it added, while saying that their thoughts remain with the man and his family amid wishes of a "full and speedy recovery".

It is not the first time this season that Prichard, who also works in the A&E department of a hospital in northeastern England, has jumped to the rescue on matchday.

A football fan himself, he was in the away end with his fellow Newcastle United faithful at Tottenham Hotspur's stadium in October when a man aged 80, Alan George Smith, required medical attention.

"It all happened so quickly, to be honest," Prichard explained to BBC Breakfast after.

"I was sat in the Gallowgate End and I could see something was happening with the fans. They were calling over the stewards and first-aiders, and I could see a lady there doing CPR on someone.

"As an A&E doctor I thought I'd better go and offer a hand if I can, and see what help I can give here. So I just got up and went over to help, really."

Footage of the first incident shows two doctors, one of whom is Prichard, receiving a standing ovation as they return to their seats.



As one fan shakes his hand and celebrates as though a goal has been scored, chants of 'hero' are also heard.

Middlesbrough's academy doctor, Dr Tom Prichard, helped save a life at St James' Park yesterday ❤️pic.twitter.com/o5ie6r0xQD — Gazette Boro (@GazetteBoro) October 18, 2021

Unsurprisingly, Prichard has once more been branded as such on social media for his latest rapid response and life-saving demonstration of his medical expertise.