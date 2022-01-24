Medvedev averts meltdown to beat ‘lucky’ American and progress in Melbourne

Daniil Medvedev moved into the Australian Open quarterfinals with victory over Maxime Cressy

Daniil Medvedev claimed rival Maxime Cressy enjoyed more than his fair share of fortune as the Russian eventually overcame the spirited American in four sets to book his spot in the Australian Open quarterfinal.

In stifling conditions in Melbourne, an often bad-tempered Medvedev lamented his opponent’s “luck” and was also heard describing the match as “boring” before seeing off Cressy 6-2 7-6 (7-4) 6-7(4-7) 7-5 at Margaret Court Arena.

Although second seed Medvedev was the overwhelming favorite heading into the match, Paris-born Cressy was seen as posing potential tactical problems for the world number two with his serve-and-volley game.

Medvedev had no issues in a ruthlessly efficient first set, but the unseeded Cressy put up more resistance in the second, forcing the big Russian to save set point on his serve before Medvedev cruised through the tiebreak.

Cressy, 24, proved stubborn in the third set, taking it to a tiebreak and overcoming a mini-break to battle back and take the match to a fourth set.

Both players by that stage had received on-court treatment in energy-sapping conditions, while Medvedev cut a frustrated figure as he was heard muttering how “unbelievably lucky” his opponent had supposedly been with some shots, also describing the contest as “so boring”.

An irked Medvedev was also seen remonstrating with the match umpire in an apparent row over how long Cressy was taking with his serves.

“The rules are for who? For who are the rules, man?” Medvedev was heard arguing.

But the US Open champion overcame his frustrations to grind down the world number 70, breaking Cressy in game 11 of the fourth set before serving out the match.

“To be honest, it was a great match. During the match I got a little bit crazy, I think with myself,” Medvedev admitted to Eurosport afterwards.

“I even went a little bit… some other style, to talk something in the air, to get into his mind a little bit.

“Maybe he’s going to say, ‘what the hell is Medvedev saying?’, and maybe, I don’t know, he’s going to miss some shots.

“I wasn’t happy with what I said today, but most important I managed to continue fighting.”

Last year’s beaten finalist, Medvedev is the top-ranked player in the tournament following the deportation of Novak Djokovic and will be heavily fancied to go one better this time around in Melbourne.

Next up for the 25-year-old Russian is a quarterfinal with Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, after the ninth seed beat Croatian Marin Cilic in four sets in their match earlier on Monday.