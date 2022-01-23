 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Jan, 2022 02:06
HomeSport News

UFC star threatens knockdown record in ‘round of the year’ (VIDEO)

The brutal display came before Francis Ngannou faced Ciryl Gane at UFC 270
UFC star threatens knockdown record in ‘round of the year’ (VIDEO)
Matt Frevola pounds Genaro Valdez © Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC

Hard-hitting American brawler Matt Frevola lived up to his nickname by downing opponent Genaro Valdez four times – almost equaling the record for a UFC bout in just one round.

'The Steamrolla' pulled no punches as he made up for a seven-second defeat against Terrance McKinney at UFC 263 in June 2021, battering Mexican Valdez in a shockingly brutal display that lasted three minutes and 15 seconds.

Valiant Valdez repeatedly returned to his feet and occasionally landed back in a formidable display of tenacity, while there was conjecture that Frevola had managed six knockdowns as many viewers insisted he had matched the record of five during the brief bout.

"Frevola’s style is insane," said UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, watching the winner average almost 20 strikes per minute.

"The bar for Fight of the Night at UFC 270 has been set," marveled one reporter as they watched the action from California. "What an insane battle in just over three minutes."

The 31-year-old lightweight revealed that his initial tactic was to "keep punching, keep punching", although he claimed he had thought about targeting a choke or submission.

"I think I might have broken my hand," he acknowledged. "I'm going to get a new contract and keep doing this thing: keep training, keep fighting, keep the dream alive.

"It feels great, especially after getting knocked out in my last fight. A lot of people counted me out after that, but not my team. My team believes in me and I made them proud.

"We're going to go and celebrate the only way we know how to: a couple of beers, some music and have a great time."

Frevola improved his record to nine wins from 13 fights and said he wants to return action as soon as possible.

Former nemesis McKinney backed him, telling social media: "I told you all that boy was going to win this. Let's go, Frevola – first round."

The lightning scrap and TKO took place on the preliminary card of Francis Ngannou's much-anticipated heavyweight showdown with Ciryl Gane.

Top stories

RT Features

‘The last chance before the explosion’
‘The last chance before the explosion’ FEATURE
New ‘Mission: Impossible’ invokes decades-old CIA-Hollywood link
New ‘Mission: Impossible’ invokes decades-old CIA-Hollywood link FEATURE
‘New generation is capable of leading a new Intifada’
‘New generation is capable of leading a new Intifada’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies