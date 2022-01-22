Medvedev makes peace with Aussie crowd after 'low IQ' claim (VIDEO)

Daniil Medvedev offered an olive branch to the Australian Open crowd following his straight sets win against Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp

The world's second ranked player surged into the fourth round of the Australian Open with a straight sets win against Botic van de Zandschulp early on Saturday - and afterwards made sure to get in the good graces of the home support after previously drawing flak for telling them to "show some respect" following his second round win against Aussie favorite Nick Kyrgios.

Medvedev, who lost out to Novak Djokovic in last year's final, claimed a straightforward win against the world number 57 by a score of 6-4 6-4 6-2 to qualify for the fourth round - and afterwards used his time on the microphone to offer an olive branch to the fans packed into the Margaret Court Arena.

“Every relationship has its ups and downs.” 🤣❤️That’s one way to get the Melbourne Park crowd behind you, Daniil…#AusOpen | @DaniilMedwedpic.twitter.com/werQU3KHkn — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) January 22, 2022

"I was hoping you were going to be a little bit easier on me you guys," said Medvedev after previously being booed by the pro-Kyrgios crowd during his second round match.

"I'll put it this way, it's easier to play a guy from the Netherlands than a guy from Australia in Australia in Melbourne. Every good relationship must have its ups and downs so I think it's good, it's entertaining and it's real, there is some relationship going on."

Medvedev ruffled feathers down under when he hit out at fans who jeered him in between serves, later telling broadcaster EuroSport that the "disappointing" boos likely came from fans who "have a low IQ".

The actions, or rather the soudtrack, of the fans throughout the tournament have also drawn criticism from British tennis great Andy Murray, and even Kyrgios, with Murray describing the trend of fans shouting 'Siu!', a chant associated with Cristiano Ronaldo, as "incredibly irritating".

"It’s entertaining, it’s real. It’s not like ‘hi guys, okay, whatever, I’ll see you next time’, there is some relationship going on," added Medvedev in his post-match interview.

"Hopefully I can come many more years here. As I say, I don’t think it’ll only be good ones but I hope it’ll be more good times than bad ones, otherwise it won’t work."

Medvedev, who is the favorite to win the tournament following the deportation of Serbian star Novak Djokovic, will face either Australian Chris O'Connell or Maxime Cressy of the United States in the next round.