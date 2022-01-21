 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Jan, 2022 10:12
Hockey stunner shares hijab protest after Instagram deletes topless snaps

Ulyana Trigubchak hit out at Instagram after the social media platform removed some of her images
Ulyana Trigubchak was unhappy at Instagram censorship. © Instagram @ uly_3gubchak

Russian former ‘ice girl’ and TV presenter Ulyana Trigubchak has vented her disgust at Instagram, sharing a series of hijab photos and asking ‘is that OK?’ after the platform removed some of her topless images.

A former cheerleader and presenter at Russian hockey club Salavat Yulaev, Trigubchak has earned a social media following for some of her revealing photoshoots – famously pledging to do a topless session if her team reached the KHL conference finals back in 2019.

The blonde blogger duly honored that pledge as the team made good on its part of the bargain, and the 28-year-old has since seen her profile soar while treating her social media following to a steady stream of revealing photos from various locations.

But some of the latest offering from the curvy star’s Instagram account fell foul of the company’s community guidelines on sexual content.

The black-and-white photos showed a topless Trigubchak covering her modesty with her arm while leaning seductively on the ground.

The photos proved too much for the Instagram censors who deleted them – much to the fury of Trigubchak.

In response, she shared the message informing her that the saucy snaps had been removed and added images of herself in a hijab standing in front of a mosque.

“Okay, is that all right?” wrote the blogger sarcastically in the message shared to her 65,000 followers.

It’s not the first time Trigubchak has taken aim at what she perceives as prudish censorship.

She responded angrily when hockey team AK Bars – based in the Russian city Kazan in the Republic of Tatarstan, which has a large Muslim population – ditched their cheerleading team last year, supposedly because of “jealous wives” in the crowd.

Trigubchak staunchly defended the discarded cheerleading crew, taking to Instagram to post a tirade in which she fumed: “It was the 21st century, [but] we rolled back into the past as best we could…

“Tatarstan, will you soon put on a burqa for everyone? Or are you waiting for the arrival of the Taliban?”  

Elsewhere, the chairman of Russian Premier League football club Ufa quit one day after he shared images from a risqué photo session with his partnerTrigubchak, in which she appeared topless and in lingerie.

Explaining the move, Rostislav Murzagulov said many in Bashkortostan – where Ufa is based and which has a large Muslim population – were likely to be angered.   

“I understand that in conservative Bashkiria [Bashkortostan] many will condemn me for this photo session,” he said, before telling the club “to find another manager who is photographed fully dressed.”

