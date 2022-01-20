 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Jan, 2022 14:30
Agony for Raducanu as teen battles blisters in Aus Open defeat

The US Open champion crashed out of 2022's first Grand Slam in the second round
Emma Raducanu suffered blisters on her way to defeat. © Picture alliance via Getty Images

Tennis fans have taken to the internet to react to Emma Raducanu's second-round defeat at the Australian Open.

The reigning US Open champion previously saw off another fellow former queen at Flushing Meadows in Sloane Stephens, and went into her meeting with world number 98 Danka Kovinic relaxed and confident.

Five games in, however, the 19-year-old had to request a lengthy medical time-out to receive treatment for a blister on her right hand and eventually lost the first set 6-4.

Battling on, the Brit clinched the second set by the same score and was commended for showing a good "tennis brain" by "completely changing her shot range and adapting her play to counter the raw blister on her racquet hand."

Calling it "excellent improvision" from the youngster, the same pundit said that "every match is a new experience for her."

Yet Kovinic smelled blister-induced blood, and seized her opportunity to pounce on a weakened foe before eventually winning 6-4 4-6 6-3.

Making history in the progress, Kovinic became the first player representing Montenegro to reach the third round of a Grand Slam – as British tennis fans were left with only Dan Evans to cheer on after men's icon Andy Murray was beaten by Taro Daniel.

But some fans were unsympathetic to Raducanu's plight, with one writing: "Blisters on her hands? Oh my god, that's as bad as David Haye's little toe causing him to lose to Wladimir Klitschko."

"Too much time spent at red carpet premiers and celebrity gatherings, no wonder," scolded another troll, in reference to how Raducanu's profile rapidly rose following her win in the US last autumn.

But there was far more support elsewhere, with some noting that blisters were "extremely painful," "debilitating" and "awful to play with." 

"When you can't grip the racket hard enough, you're in big trouble," one journalist stressed.

Kovinic now moves on to a third-round meeting with Romanian 14th seed Simona Halep on Saturday. Two-time Grand Slam champion Halep was a losing finalist in 2018 in Melbourne, when she missed out to Caroline Wozniacki. 

