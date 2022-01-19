 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Jan, 2022 11:13
HomeSport News

WATCH: Disbelief as player hits winner from other side of net at Australian Open

Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta produced an extraordinary shot in his second-round match in Melbourne
WATCH: Disbelief as player hits winner from other side of net at Australian Open
Pablo Carreno Busta astounded fans with his shot. © Twitter @AustralianOpen

Pablo Carreno Busta pulled off one of the most audacious winners the Australian Open has ever seen as he retrieved the ball from his opponent’s side of the net during his second-round match in Melbourne.

Facing Tallon Griekspoor, Carreno Busta found himself scrambling to reach an overhead smash from his Dutch rival which landed on his side of the net but then span backwards.

The Spaniard nimbly charged around the net, squeezing himself past the umpire’s chair before gently stroking the ball into play to win the point.

The shot soon went viral as astounded fans called it “rare and incredible.”

“Is that legal?” pondered one observer, before another clarified: “It is. You can hit in any place without touching net, after the ball hits your space.”

Tennis commentator John Fitzgerald was similarly astounded by the Spaniard’s ingenuity.

“Oh my goodness. Totally legal,” gushed Fitzgerald.

“And great anticipation there from Carreno Busta... playbook right here for this year’s Australian Open.

“This smash comes off the tip of the racket, it spins, just goes over the net and is going back over the other side of the net. Carreno Busta senses it... that’s sensational.

“Completely legal as long as he doesn’t touch the net, and he doesn’t. I’ve never seen that before.”

The remarkable shot helped the Spanish 19th seed on his way to victory in a five-set epic with the unseeded Griekspoor.

Carreno Busta, 30, will next play Sebastian Korda of America in round three in Melbourne as he aims to match – and potentially surpass – his run to the fourth round Down Under in 2018 and 2019.    

Top stories

RT Explainers

Former Ukrainian President Poroshenko’s dramatic return to fight 'treason' charges
Former Ukrainian President Poroshenko’s dramatic return to fight 'treason' charges EXPLAINER
Who is Biden's unblinking chief negotiator on Russia & Ukraine?
Who is Biden's unblinking chief negotiator on Russia & Ukraine? EXPLAINER
Is Djokovic facing a 3-year ban from Australia?
Is Djokovic facing a 3-year ban from Australia? EXPLAINER
NFTs, play-to-earn games, and why everyone hates them
NFTs, play-to-earn games, and why everyone hates them EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies