American UFC loudmouth wants to fight ‘ugly potato’ rival in Russia

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo took aim at Petr Yan but complimented the Russian on his MMA striking

Ex-flyweight and bantamweight UFC king Henry Cejudo has stated a wish to go to Russia and beat Petr Yan in front of his countrymen, branding the Siberian an 'ugly potato'.

The California native of Mexican descent has been in the headlines lately due to public disputes with UFC president Dana White and Conor McGregor.

Not seen in the octagon since 2020 after beating Dominick Cruz in two rounds, the 34-year-old has had cold water thrown on his plans to try and become the ruler of an unprecedented third division by taking on featherweight title holder Alexander Volkanovski.

UFC head honcho White suggested that this may only come to fruition if Cejudo were to become champion elsewhere and then try and move up.

With this in mind, Cejudo has taken a swipe at bantamweight interim champion Yan, who will again aim to top the 135lbs class as undisputed ruler once more by beating Aljamain Sterling in their long-awaited title rematch at UFC 273 on April 9.

"I would love to go to Russia and fight Petr Yan, that ugly potato in Russia, holding up a Russian flag this time and beating his ass in front of his own countrymen," Cejudo remarked to MMA Junkie Radio.

"Yes, I will take that dude down," vowed the Olympic wrestling gold medalist.

"Yeah, he’s a great striker. I could tell you that. When I talk about position, composure and distance, Petr Yan is really good at it, but I’m too much of a competitor. I’m too smart for this dude."

"I will take him down, and I will literally drown his ass with my wrestling," claimed Cejudo.

"We’ll put him against the cage, and I ain’t no Aljamain Sterling, guys. I am so much more technical. I am so much better than these dudes. I am at a whole other level of competitors.

"Michael Jordan, he was the best at basketball," Cejudo went on.

"Think about it if he was able to do that in football. That’s what I’ve been able to do. What I’m saying is I have that competitive edge. I have that experience, and I just need that shot, and I need that bag full of money."

Taking home just short of $2 million dollars in the UFC with career-high paydays of $440,000 when demolishing TJ Dillashaw and Marlon Moraes, the cash also has to be right for Cejudo, who has started a family since bowing down.

"At the end of the day, I could talk all this talk, but if I don’t get paid, I’m just not doing it," Cejudo stressed.

"It’s got to be worth my legacy. Am I being a b*tch, or am I being honest? I’m being honest. I am a little upset. I am a little pissed," he admitted.