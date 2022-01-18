 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Jan, 2022 08:52
Players rush to ball girl’s aid as she collapses at Australian Open (VIDEO)

Two tennis stars ran to help a ball kid after an unfortunate incident on court in Melbourne
A ball girl's collapsed caused concern at the Australian Open. © Twitter @wwos

Pedro Martinez and Federico Delbonis were praised for their actions as they raced to help a ball girl who appeared to faint during their first-round match at the Australian Open on Monday.

The pair were contesting a first-set tiebreak when the youngster fell to the ground, prompting concern from Argentina’s Delbonis as he sprinted from the other side of the court to help.

Both he and Spanish ace Martinez attended to the ball girl as she was helped to a courtside seat.

According to Australia’s 7NEWS, the girl was checked by tournament medical staff and her condition improved after she had rested in the ball kids’ lounge.

It was not known what caused the worrying incident, although some cited the heat as a factor.

Martinez and Delbonis were praised online for their actions, with one popular sports account on Twitter saying the pair should “take a bow.”

Martinez went on to take the first set in an epic tiebreak, 17-15.

Delbonis battled back to win the second set 6-3, but his Spanish opponent claimed the next two sets, 6-4 6-2 to move into the second round in Melbourne.

