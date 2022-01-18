Players rush to ball girl’s aid as she collapses at Australian Open (VIDEO)

Two tennis stars ran to help a ball kid after an unfortunate incident on court in Melbourne

Pedro Martinez and Federico Delbonis were praised for their actions as they raced to help a ball girl who appeared to faint during their first-round match at the Australian Open on Monday.

The pair were contesting a first-set tiebreak when the youngster fell to the ground, prompting concern from Argentina’s Delbonis as he sprinted from the other side of the court to help.

Both he and Spanish ace Martinez attended to the ball girl as she was helped to a courtside seat.

Federico Delbonis and Pedro Martinez, take a bow. 👏👏 Didn't hesitate to help a ballkid who'd just collapsed in the heat. 🙏#AusOpen - Live on Channel 9 and 9Now pic.twitter.com/oJH0H97W6M — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) January 17, 2022

According to Australia’s 7NEWS, the girl was checked by tournament medical staff and her condition improved after she had rested in the ball kids’ lounge.

It was not known what caused the worrying incident, although some cited the heat as a factor.

Martinez and Delbonis were praised online for their actions, with one popular sports account on Twitter saying the pair should “take a bow.”

Martinez went on to take the first set in an epic tiebreak, 17-15.

Delbonis battled back to win the second set 6-3, but his Spanish opponent claimed the next two sets, 6-4 6-2 to move into the second round in Melbourne.