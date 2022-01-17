Brazil ace Hulk poses with ex-wife’s niece who is carrying his baby

Ex-Zenit St. Petersburg forward Hulk smiled on a boat with the relative of his former spouse

Top footballer Hulk has shown off his lover's baby bump as he prepares to become a father again with the niece of his wife from a previous marriage.

The Brazil international is relaxing with wife Camila Sousa following a hugely successful year in which the Atletico Mineiro hitman scored 19 goals for his club and won Serie A and two cup competitions.

Stunning Sousa is the niece of Iran Angelo de Souza, who the former forward for Russian champions Zenit St. Petersburg was married to for 12 years and had three children with before their split in 2019.

The frontman released a statement at the time saying that he had informed De Souza and her family of his decision, proceeding to marry Sousa the following year while he was playing for Shanghai SIPG.

Now Hulk, who reports have said has received congratulations from Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil superstar Neymar over his baby news, has proudly updated his Instagram following of more than 3.6 million on Sousa's pregnancy.

The pair smiled on the deck of a boat off the coast of Brazilian district Trancoso during a break that Hulk described as being an "amazing tour".

Sousa wore a bikini and embraced Hulk on a seaside bench in one snap from the photoshoot, with the couple joined in one photo by Bella Falconi.

Described as a fitness model, Instagram celebrity and life coach, Falconi has more than 4.1 million followers on the platform and was joined on the holiday by her entrepreneur partner.

Before the quarter boarded what appeared to be a private plane to fly, Hulk wrote: "A few days of rest in this paradise."

The exotic getaway is the latest luxurious trip for beach-loving Hulk and Sousa.

Three weeks ago, Hulk said the pair have "have fun like never before" during a similar shot off the shore of Miami, when he also professed his love for Sousa.

Writing at the start of the year, the 35-year-old said he was ready for 2022 after a "super-challenging" and "prosperous" 2021.

"Full of light and positive energies to achieve all desired goals," the 49-cap Olympian at the 2012 Games added. "Health, peace, love and faith."