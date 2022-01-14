 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Jan, 2022 09:00
HomeSport News

Djokovic avoids immediate re-detention – reports

Novak Djokovic will be asked to present to Australian immigration officials on Saturday morning, according to reports
Djokovic avoids immediate re-detention – reports
Novak Djokovic is facing deportation from Australia. © Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

World number one Novak Djokovic will not spend Friday night in detention but will need to meet with Australian immigration officers on Saturday morning in Melbourne, reports have stated.

Djokovic had his Australian visa canceled again on Friday after the personal intervention of Immigration Minister Alex Hawke.

Hawke said he was taking the step against the unvaccinated tennis star “in the public interest.”

Australia cancels Djokovic visa for second time READ MORE: Australia cancels Djokovic visa for second time

It is the second time Djokovic has had his visa revoked following his arrival into Melbourne last week with a medical exemption to compete at the Australian Open.

The first visa cancelation was overruled by a federal court judge due to the “unreasonable” treatment of Djokovic by border officials.

Djokovic and his legal team will now need to mount another defense – and quickly – to fight Hawke’s decision, which was formally announced on Friday at around 6pm local time.

Attention immediately turned to whether Djokovic would be detained and returned to the notorious Park Hotel immigration facility he was held at for four nights following the initial cancelation of his visa.

But according to reports in Australia and elsewhere, the 34-year-old will not be forced to spend the night in detention, and has instead been asked to present himself for an interview with immigration officials tomorrow.

Beyond that, however, the fate of the nine-time Australian Open champion remains unclear.

His team could seek an immediate injunction against the latest decision, in the hopes of allowing Djokovic to line up at the Australian Open next week while his case is heard again.

Some have pointed to the timing of the announcement by Hawke, which leaves Djokovic’s team facing challenges to pursue the relevant court channels over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has backed the decision to cancel Djokovic’s visa for a second time, claiming it serves to “protect the sacrifices” made by Australians during the pandemic.

READ MORE: Djokovic visa cancelation ‘protects sacrifices of Australians,’ claims PM

It has been noted that Djokovic could technically face an automatic three-year ban from Australia, although that would remain at the discretion of the authorities. 

Top stories

RT Explainers

What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again?
What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again? EXPLAINER
Why Boris Johnson is under pressure to resign
Why Boris Johnson is under pressure to resign EXPLAINER
CDC to set new mask rules: What you need to know
CDC to set new mask rules: What you need to know EXPLAINER
Who is Ray Epps, the suspected January 6 ‘fed inciter’?
Who is Ray Epps, the suspected January 6 ‘fed inciter’? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies