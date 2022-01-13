 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US Supreme Court rules on Biden’s vaccine mandate
13 Jan, 2022 19:44
HomeSport News

What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again?

A legal reckoning is due in the Novak Djokovic saga - but what exactly happens if the immigration hammer falls on the Serbian star?
What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again?
Novak Djokovic's Australian Open fate is in the balance. © Getty Images

Australia's Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is expected to announce his determination in the ongoing Novak Djokovic visa scandal imminently. We look at the big questions if Australia tries to show the Serbian star the exit again.

Top stories

RT Features

'Women are annoying!': How Japanese society fights for gender equality and loses to traditions
'Women are annoying!': How Japanese society fights for gender equality and loses to traditions FEATURE
Smash-and-grab squads: How US looting rings organize online as police are defunded
Smash-and-grab squads: How US looting rings organize online as police are defunded FEATURE
'I vet them no different than I vet a terrorist': how the US tracked and blackmailed journalists
'I vet them no different than I vet a terrorist': how the US tracked and blackmailed journalists FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies