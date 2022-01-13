Red-hot Russian Olympic favorite Valieva smashes world record (VIDEO)

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kamila Valieva broke her own world record to lead after the short program of the European Championships in Tallinn, Estonia
Kamila Valieva produced another spellbinding skate. © Sputnik

Teenage ice queen Kamila Valieva registered a record short program score as she moved into the lead at the European Championships, but fellow Russians Alexandra Trusova and Anna Shcherbakova produced more modest performances.

The widely-fancied favorite for the Olympic gold in Beijing next month, Valieva continued her sensational form in a first season in the senior ranks by scoring 90.45 points for her short program at the Tondiraba Ice Hall in the Estonian capital on Thursday.

That surpassed the 15-year-old’s previous record mark of 87.42 set on her way to winning the Grand Prix in Sochi in November. 

Russian champion Valieva also holds the official ISU women’s records for her free skate routine (185.29) and overall total (272.71).

With hopes of a clean sweep on the podium in Tallinn for Russia, Valieva was separated from countrywomen Shcherbakova and Trusova by Belgium’s Loena Hendrickx, 22, who was awarded 76.25 by the judges for her short skate routine.

That put Hendrickx just ahead of Trusova, who earned 75.13, and fellow 17-year-old Shcherbakova, who is fourth after recording a tally of 69.05 points.  

Valieva is nailed-on for a spot in the Russian Olympic team but confirmation will come of the other two spots after the European Championships.

Trusova and Shcherbakova are the highly likely takers, with veteran fan favorite Elizaveta Tuktamysheva not in Tallinn but still seen as being in with an outside chance.

All three of Russia’s ladies’ singles representatives in Estonia train under the tutelage of the renowned Eteri Tutberidze.

The podium places will be known after the competitors complete their free routines on Saturday.  

