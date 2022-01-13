People ‘governed by fear,’ says Man Utd legend as he brings up Bill Gates in Covid comments

Former France Patrice Evra left back blasted hysteria surrounding the coronavirus on French TV

Ex-Manchester United defensive stalwart Patrick Evra has made an appearance on French television where he brought up Bill Gates and questioned the narrative surrounding Covid-19.

Retired since 2018, the 40-year-old Evra is best known these days for bizarre Monday Motivation social media posts made to 9 million followers on Instagram, which are finished by his catchphrase "I love this game".

On Thursday afternoon, though, Evra grabbed headlines for a TV appearance in France where he first defended the rights of people not to be vaccinated then went on a rant that included a mention of Microsoft mogul Gates.

"At the moment I think we are talking too much about this Covid," Evra told BFM TV.

"We have to be honest, there are people who have died of Covid, but I have the impression today that even if you are in a car accident, we are going to say it is because you have Covid," he added.

"For me, it is political and I have always said: when you want to govern, and to lead people, it is with fear. We have to be careful," Evra insisted.

Though declining to confirm whether he himself had been vaccinated, Evra said that the debate on this "is personal".

"I don't understand when there are people who say: 'Are you vaccinated? Are you not vaccinated?" Everyone is free to do what they want," the former defender pointed out.

"I mean, it has to stop now," Evra demanded.

"'Because he's not vaccinated he's a bad person. 'Because he is vaccinated, he is good'.

"No, everyone is free to do what they want, everyone is free to believe what they want. We must allow people the right to do what they want."

"Because no one really knows what this is, this Covid," Evra continued. "Where it comes from. For me, it is by chance. We are not going to lie to each other. It is by chance this Covid."

Evra was asked to expand further on his stance and then offered, somewhat incoherently: "Because there is Bill Gates who already spoke about it in a conference in 2013.

"Afterwards I'm not someone [who says] this thing was programmed but I prefer... if people spoke about it one day, because I always speak frankly... but the Covid, personally, it does not scare me."

As some have pointed out, Evra's fresh thoughts are a reversal from those he voiced in April 2020 when he said that "everyone needs to stay safe and stay home."

"This is so important for everybody, no matter what color, race or religion you are. Just be a good human being!" Evra ordered.

'I would like to send a message to the people struggling right now. There are people who don't understand the situation and I was one of them 20 days ago. Before that, I didn't believe the news, I was walking outside. But when it eats a member of your family, I was like 'Calm down', and I quarantined myself," Evra went on.

"We need to be together to get out of this situation. I think this is a massive test, whether you believe in God or not. We are whole, together right now. First of all, please stay home, so we don't spread the coronavirus. This is a test, stay calm, stay positive. This is about being kind to each other and helping each other," he concluded.



On Wednesday, outspoken Evra also addressed homosexuality in football and claimed that gay players confided in him during his career in a sport where there is often prejudice for such personal preferences.

"When I was in England, they brought someone to talk to the team about homosexuality," Evra said.

"Some of my colleagues said: 'It is against my religion, if there is a homosexual in this locker room, let him leave the club' and other comments.

"At that time, I said: 'Shut up'. I played with players who were gay. Face to face, they opened up with me because they are afraid to speak otherwise.

"There are at least two players per club who are gay," Evra estimated. "But in the world of football, if you say so, it's over."