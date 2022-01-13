 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Jan, 2022 15:02
HomeSport News

Rival Tsitsipas weighs in on ‘daring’ Djokovic (VIDEO)

Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas gave his verdict on Novak Djokovic amid his Australian Open visa saga
Rival Tsitsipas weighs in on ‘daring’ Djokovic (VIDEO)
Stefanos Tsitsipas spoke on Novak Djokovic’s visa saga. © Corbis via Getty Images

Tennis world number four Stefanos Tsitsipas has said Novak Djokovic is "playing by his own rules" by arriving in Melbourne unvaccinated ahead of the Australian Open.

Djokovic arrived Down Under with a medical exemption which he thought was enough to allow him to defend his record ninth title in Melbourne.

As Australian Border Force officers disagreed, however, the 34-year-old was detained and had his visa canceled before a court overturned that decision on Monday.

The drama continues to unfold, with Djokovic admitting in a statement there was incorrect information on his travel documents while Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke has reserved the right to cancel his visa again – potentially on Friday. 

Djokovic team reveals plan if Australian visa canceled again – reports READ MORE: Djokovic team reveals plan if Australian visa canceled again – reports

Meanwhile, fellow professionals continue to be asked to give their thoughts on the situation, including Greek ace Tsitsipas, who was Djokovic's victim in the 2021 French Open final.

The 23-year-old said his Serbian rival has been "playing by his own rules" while doing "what not many players had the guts to do, especially after the ATP announced certain criteria for players to enter the country."

"No one really thought they could come to Australia unvaccinated and not having to follow the protocols," he pointed out to India's WION news channel.

"It takes a lot of daring to do and putting the Grand Slam at risk, which I don't think many players would do," he added regarding Djokovic's quest for a record 21st Grand Slam title.

Djokovic almost achieved this in 2021 until failing to overcome Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final.

With one more Major title, Djokovic would surpass fellow greats Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the all-time standings. 

When asked if Djokovic should be allowed to start defending his crown next week, however, after having already been drawn against Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round, Tsitsipas said that there are "two ways to look at it".

"One side of it is that almost every single player is fully vaccinated... and [they] have followed the protocols to play in Australia.

"On the other hand, it seems not everyone is playing by the rules... a very small majority chose to follow their own way, which kind of makes the majority look like fools," he claimed.

Though Tsitsipas is reported as having received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Greek state broadcaster ERT, he was previously criticized by his country's government for stating during the Cincinnati Masters that he would not get his jabs unless the ATP made it mandatory, and also claiming that the spread of Covid would be "good".

"He does not have the knowledge and studies to assess the need for vaccinations," said spokesperson Giannis Oikonomou.

Tennis ace accused of ‘criminal irresponsibility’ after bizarrely claiming virus spread is ‘good’, young people don’t need vaccine READ MORE: Tennis ace accused of ‘criminal irresponsibility’ after bizarrely claiming virus spread is ‘good’, young people don’t need vaccine

"Stefanos Tsitsipas is a great athlete, his skills in sports and his contribution to sports in the country [are] unquestionable.

"What is at stake, however, is his ability to assess the need for vaccinations or whether the vaccine has been tested for a sufficient period of time," Oikonomou went on.

"He has neither the knowledge nor the studies nor the research work that would allow him to form an opinion about it."

Drawn to face Mikael Ymer of Sweden on Monday, Tsitsipas looks to improve on his semi-final showings in the 2019 and 2021 editions of the Australian Open this time round.

Top stories

RT Explainers

Why Boris Johnson is under pressure to resign
Why Boris Johnson is under pressure to resign EXPLAINER
CDC to set new mask rules: What you need to know
CDC to set new mask rules: What you need to know EXPLAINER
Who is Ray Epps, the suspected January 6 ‘fed inciter’?
Who is Ray Epps, the suspected January 6 ‘fed inciter’? EXPLAINER
As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect
As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies