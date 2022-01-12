Russian social media megastar Hasbulla pops up in unusual place

A prankster has sent in a picture of the Russian viral sensation and MMA fan favorite which tricked editors

A joker has apparently tricked a local Scottish newspaper by sending in a snow-themed photo of Russian social media star Hasbulla Magomedov which was published unawares.

Also known as 'Hasbik', the mini Russian star first attracted audiences when posting clips that mocked UFC icon Conor McGregor and mimicked his lightweight rival Khabib Nurmagomedov's press conferences.

In 2021, however, the Dagestani star's internet popularity skyrocketed thanks to a slapstick video of a staredown and confrontation with a fellow pint-sized rival, Tajik blogger Abdu Rozik, which put him on the road to worldwide fame and millions of social media followers.

Counting the likes of UFC icon Khabib as among his friends, Hasbulla was brought into the octagon by prospect Islam Makhachev after his latest win at UFC 267 while being given the VIP treatment by promotion president Dana White.

But some people are evidently unaware of the cheeky star – as shown by one recent viral tweet.

Sharing a photo as proof of its printing in a paper believed to be the Glasgow-based Paisley Express, he wrote: "Our local paper asked for [pictures] of kids enjoying last week's snow and someone's sent in a pic of Hasbulla.

"I'm dead," he added, alongside a string of crying-with-laughter emojis, as the caption read: "Hasbulla, seven, had never experienced snow before last week."

In the comments section, the party allegedly responsible for the act turned up and thanked the paper "for all their help" after his "Friday night attempt at a bam up has turned out no bad, much to my surprise".

"I love the idea of Glasgow looking out onto the Caspian Sea," someone replied, in relation to the Scottish city and the capital of Hasbulla's Dagestani homeland, Makhachkala.

"Oh my God. How's this editor still in a job?" someone asked. "He doesn't know the King?"

"How are people working for the media and don't know Hasbulla by now?" was another similar question.

Elsewhere, Hasbulla, who is 19 years old but suffers from a rare growth disorder, has been edited into a famous scene from a Hollywood box office smash.

In Marvel's Avengers: Endgame, which grossed close to $3 billion, titans Thor and Thanos battle it out before Captain America saves the day with Thor's hammer.

In this send-up, it is Hasbulla that is the hero of the hour by eventually throwing a hammer of his own from a back garden in Russia at baddie Thanos.

The way that Hasbulla's star is rising, though, a call from Tinsel Town might not be far away.