 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Jan, 2022 08:22
HomeSport News

Djokovic facing new threat in Australian visa row

Novak Djokovic is facing accusations of providing false information on his Australian travel declaration
Djokovic facing new threat in Australian visa row
Novak Djokovic is facing more questions regarding his entry into Australia. © DeFodi Images via Getty Images

World number one Novak Djokovic is being investigated by the Australian Border Force over claims he provided incorrect information on his travel form to enter the country, in a fresh twist to the tennis star’s deportation drama.

Djokovic won his court battle in Melbourne on Monday as a federal court judge reversed the decision to cancel the Serbian’s visa and ordered his release from a detention center.

But fresh questions have been raised after it emerged that it was stated on Djokovic’s travel declaration form – which was filled out by an agent on his behalf before his arrival – that he had not traveled or would not travel in the 14 days prior to his arrival in Australia.

Images have circulated purporting to show Djokovic in his native Serbia on and around December 25, while he was seen training in Spain at the end of that month and in early January – from where he traveled to Australia via transit in Dubai.

The Australian Border Force is investigating the claims, with declarations carrying a warning that false or misleading information is a “serious offense” punishable by civil penalties – the maximum of which is 12 months imprisonment. 

Djokovic confirmed in his interview with border officials in Australia on January 6 that the declaration had been completed by his agent “based on” his medical exemption from Tennis Australia, but was not probed about his travel in the two weeks prior to his arrival.

The nine-time Australian Open champion has already faced scrutiny over the medical exemption he was granted by Tennis Australia and the state authorities in Victoria, which was based on a positive Covid test on December 16.

The tennis star is said to have made public appearances on the day of the test and the days immediately following it.

Djokovic Australian detention saga ‘all about politics’ – father to RT READ MORE: Djokovic Australian detention saga ‘all about politics’ – father to RT

Djokovic has not commented directly on those claims or the aspects of his case, but issued a social media message following his release on Monday in which he vowed to remain “focused” on defending his title at the Australian Open and winning a record 21st Grand Slam crown.

His status remains in limbo, however, as a spokesperson for Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke confirmed on Tuesday that he is still “thoroughly” considering Djokovic’s case. 

Hawke has the power to personally intervene and cancel Djokovic’s visa again, potentially leading to the Serbian’s deportation.  

READ MORE: Australian official issues update as Djokovic deportation drama drags on

Top stories

RT Explainers

As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect
As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect EXPLAINER
The key details from Djokovic’s court case
The key details from Djokovic’s court case EXPLAINER
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan?
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan? EXPLAINER
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia?
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies