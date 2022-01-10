NBA reporter takes painful slip in high heels on wet court (VIDEO)

A basketball presenter had to reassure fans she was OK after a painful-looking slip following a post-game interview

NBA reporter Kristina Pink suffered a heavy fall on court as the presenter's high heels caused her problems while she was covering the LA Clippers' game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Clippers overcame the visiting Hawks with a 106-93 victory at the recently-renamed Crypto.com Arena in LA on Sunday night, with Amir Coffey posting 21 points to help his team snap a three-game losing streak.

NBA reporter Pink was speaking to Coffey about his joint-career-high points haul after the game, which had been celebrated by teammates drenching the 24-year-old.

Cool off the hot Coffey! 💦 pic.twitter.com/tv76ssXPaI — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 9, 2022

Pink concluded the interview by telling Coffey to "go dry off" – although she might have wished courtside attendants had done a better job of removing moisture from the surface.

No sooner had Pink uttered those words than she slipped face-first onto the court, with the scenes (and a disturbing thud) being picked up on camera.

A concerned-looking Coffey was among those to move in and help as Pink lay on her back before being helped up.

Clippers reporter Kristina Pink slips and falls during the postgame interview pic.twitter.com/2rL5PElHPA — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) January 9, 2022

"Seems like she laughed it off but hope she’s okay!" one worried onlooker remarked.

Thankfully, the Fox reporter later took to social media to reassure fans that she was fine.

"For everyone asking, I’m ok There was water on the court... Appreciate all the messages," tweeted the presenter.

For everyone asking, I’m ok ❤️ There was water on the court... Appreciate all the messages. — Kristina Pink (@Kristina_Pink) January 10, 2022

Pink is a regular sight for viewers of the NBA and also covers NFL games in her role for Fox.

She will likely be preparing for the Clippers' next home game as they welcome the Denver Nuggets to LA on Tuesday night.