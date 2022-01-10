 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Jan, 2022 04:51
HomeSport News

Djokovic briefly released from detention

The Serbian tennis star was allowed to leave the quarantine hotel for the duration of his deportation hearing proceedings
Djokovic briefly released from detention
FILE PHOTO: Police guard outside the Park Hotel in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 8, 2022 ©  AP / Hamish Blair

Novak Djokovic, the Serbian tennis player who was detained in Australia last week for failing to provide evidence of Covid-19 vaccination, has been allowed to briefly leave detention to watch his court hearing.

Judge Anthony Kelly gave Novak permission to leave the Park Hotel quarantine facility, where he had been held since his detention of January 5, to view his hearing from an unspecified location.

The judge ruled that Australian Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews must “bring the applicant to premises as specified by the applicant’s solicitors” on Monday for the hearing and “permit him to remain there until the conclusion of each hearing and to secure his safe return to detention upon the conclusion of each hearing.”

READ MORE: Djokovic court hearing plagued by livestream chaos

It is currently unknown as to where Djokovic is watching the hearing from or if he even actually left the building at all. The tennis star will presumably be returned to the quarantine facility once the hearing is over, unless he wins the appeal.

A large group of reporters in the meantime congregated outside of the quarantine hotel on Monday in anticipation of Djokovic leaving in public view.

A white van with blacked out windows could reportedly be seen leaving the hotel at around 3pm local time, however it could not be confirmed whether Djokovic was inside.

Top stories

RT Explainers

Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan?
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan? EXPLAINER
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia?
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia? EXPLAINER
How a hike in fuel prices led to mass unrest in Kazakhstan
How a hike in fuel prices led to mass unrest in Kazakhstan EXPLAINER
The big questions surrounding Djokovic’s Australian Open medical exemption
The big questions surrounding Djokovic’s Australian Open medical exemption EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies