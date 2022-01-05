 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Jan, 2022 14:08
Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia in visa issue

Australian officials have refused to support Novak Djokovic's visa in a move which again casts doubt on his participation in the Australian Open
Novak Djokovic is attempting to play the Australian Open. © Getty Images

Novak Djokovic faces an anxious wait to discover if he will be eligible to play at the Australian Open after Victorian officials refused to support his visa to enter the country despite being medically cleared to do so.

Djokovic, who is understood to be unvaccinated against Covid-19, announced late on Tuesday that he had successfully received a medical exemption to play in this month's first Grand Slam event of the new year, where he is hoping to win his fourth-straight tournament in Melbourne and set a new all-time Grand Slam record in the process.

However, his participation is again in question according to a report by Australian publication The Age who state that the Serb - who has landed in the country - submitted an incorrect visa application.

Per their report, Djokovic's particular type of visa doesn't allow for medical exemptions for unvaccinated people and prompted the Border Force in Melbourne to petition the Victorian government to sponsor a renewed application.

However, it appears that this request has been denied out of hand - with Labour MP for Western Victoria and acting Victorian sports minister Jaala Pulford confirming that they will not back Djokovic's request to enter the country.

"The Federal Government has asked if we will support Novak Djokovic’s visa application to enter Australia," Pulford explained on social media.

"We will not be providing Novak Djokovic with individual visa application support to participate in the 2022 Australian Open Grand Slam.

"We’ve always been clear on two points: visa approvals are a matter for the Federal Government, and medical exemptions are a matter for doctors."

It is thought that the Border Force has discretion to grant entry to the country in situations such as this regardless of the backing of local government, although a resolution is unclear. 

MORE TO FOLLOW

