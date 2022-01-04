Footballer dies aged 25 after heart attack in training – reports

Marcos Menaldo complained of having difficulty breathing during training

A Guatemalan footballer has died after reportedly suffering a heart attack in training on Monday.

Marcos Menaldo plied his trade for Deportivo Marquense in the Central American country.

During their preparations for the new season, however, the defender is said to have complained of having difficulty breathing.

Receiving emergency CPR at the Marquesa de la Ensenada Stadium in the southwestern city of San Marcos, the 25-year-old was transferred to the Hospital de Especialidades where he later passed away.

𝐅𝐔𝐓𝐁𝐎𝐋𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐀 𝐃𝐄 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐒𝐄 𝐅𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐂𝐈Ó É𝐒𝐓𝐄 𝐃Í𝐀.Marcos Menaldo integrante de Marquense dejó de existir producto de un infarto, el equipo entrenada y el futbolista se desvaneció, lastimosamente falleció. pic.twitter.com/Kq7RATsVhl — Futbol de Primera División (@DivisionLiga) January 3, 2022

Club president Hernan Maldonado told ESPN: "A young, dynamic and jovial person, [and] this happens to him.

"It is quite strong and shocking because you lose not only a player, you lose a friend," Maldonado continued.

"God has his plans and his purposes, but unfortunately we have death.

"It was around 11:00 [am] that they called me to inform me that Marcos had fainted in training," the president explained.

"They transferred him to the assistance center where they did everything possible. But unfortunately, the death was confirmed."

Mi solidaridad con la familia del futbolista Marcos Menaldo 🤍 Descanse en paz. — Ana Lucía Martínez (@AnaluMartinz20) January 3, 2022

Compatriot and Sampdoria star Ana Lucia Martinez offered her solidarity to Menaldo's family and expressed her condolences.

Celebrating his 25th birthday on the same day in December that Deportivo won the second division, Menaldo was a key factor in them clinching the title and also once played in Spain.