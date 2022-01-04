 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Jan, 2022 18:51
HomeSport News

Footballer dies aged 25 after heart attack in training – reports

Marcos Menaldo complained of having difficulty breathing during training
Footballer dies aged 25 after heart attack in training – reports
Marcos Menaldo passed away in Guatemala. © Twitter

A Guatemalan footballer has died after reportedly suffering a heart attack in training on Monday.

Marcos Menaldo plied his trade for Deportivo Marquense in the Central American country.

During their preparations for the new season, however, the defender is said to have complained of having difficulty breathing.

Receiving emergency CPR at the Marquesa de la Ensenada Stadium in the southwestern city of San Marcos, the 25-year-old was transferred to the Hospital de Especialidades where he later passed away.

Club president Hernan Maldonado told ESPN"A young, dynamic and jovial person, [and] this happens to him.

"It is quite strong and shocking because you lose not only a player, you lose a friend," Maldonado continued.

"God has his plans and his purposes, but unfortunately we have death.

"It was around 11:00 [am] that they called me to inform me that Marcos had fainted in training," the president explained.

"They transferred him to the assistance center where they did everything possible. But unfortunately, the death was confirmed."

Compatriot and Sampdoria star Ana Lucia Martinez offered her solidarity to Menaldo's family and expressed her condolences.

Celebrating his 25th birthday on the same day in December that Deportivo won the second division, Menaldo was a key factor in them clinching the title and also once played in Spain. 

Top stories

RT Explainers

The big questions surrounding Djokovic’s Australian Open medical exemption
The big questions surrounding Djokovic’s Australian Open medical exemption EXPLAINER
Countries set to launch e-money this year
Countries set to launch e-money this year EXPLAINER
How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions
How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions EXPLAINER
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies