 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Jan, 2022 19:02
HomeSport News

Joe Rogan hammers heavy bag with impressive power (VIDEO)

The podcaster uploaded well-received training footage to Instagram
Joe Rogan hammers heavy bag with impressive power (VIDEO)
Joe Rogan showcased his power. © Instagram @joerogan

Podcaster and UFC pundit Joe Rogan has shown off his own fighting skills in an impressive social media clip.

On Monday, the 54-year-old took to Instagram to share footage of himself in a home gym rocking a heavy bag.

Claiming to have done 10 rounds on the essential training item "followed by technique work" to hone his "perishable skills", Rogan almost knocks it into next year with a series of spinning kicks.

"I wanna sharpen everything up again now that my knees are feeling good," Rogan claimed.

In the comments section, Rogan received approval from the likes of Brazilian brawler quartet Fabricio Werdum, Pedro Munhoz, Marlon Vera and Edson Barboza – the latter of whom is regarded as one of the best kickers in MMA.

They left comments such as "ouch" and posted clapping emojis.

READ MORE: Cenk Uygur calls out Joe Rogan – can the UFC pundit & world famous podcaster handle himself in a fight?

Though this doesn't always translate to what one can do out on the street or in an octagon, Rogan is still no mug as a black belt in both Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and taekwondo.

Elsewhere, video footage has emerged of him teaching UFC GOAT candidate Georges St-Pierre how to better pull off a turning side kick, and Rogan thanked the French-Canadian star in his latest Instagram post for an inspirational t-shirt.

Top stories

RT Explainers

The big questions surrounding Djokovic’s Australian Open medical exemption
The big questions surrounding Djokovic’s Australian Open medical exemption EXPLAINER
Countries set to launch e-money this year
Countries set to launch e-money this year EXPLAINER
How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions
How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions EXPLAINER
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies