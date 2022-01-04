Joe Rogan hammers heavy bag with impressive power (VIDEO)

The podcaster uploaded well-received training footage to Instagram

Podcaster and UFC pundit Joe Rogan has shown off his own fighting skills in an impressive social media clip.

On Monday, the 54-year-old took to Instagram to share footage of himself in a home gym rocking a heavy bag.

Claiming to have done 10 rounds on the essential training item "followed by technique work" to hone his "perishable skills", Rogan almost knocks it into next year with a series of spinning kicks.

"I wanna sharpen everything up again now that my knees are feeling good," Rogan claimed.

In the comments section, Rogan received approval from the likes of Brazilian brawler quartet Fabricio Werdum, Pedro Munhoz, Marlon Vera and Edson Barboza – the latter of whom is regarded as one of the best kickers in MMA.

They left comments such as "ouch" and posted clapping emojis.

Though this doesn't always translate to what one can do out on the street or in an octagon, Rogan is still no mug as a black belt in both Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and taekwondo.

Elsewhere, video footage has emerged of him teaching UFC GOAT candidate Georges St-Pierre how to better pull off a turning side kick, and Rogan thanked the French-Canadian star in his latest Instagram post for an inspirational t-shirt.