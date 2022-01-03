NFL rebel Antonio Brown issues fresh message for fans after quitting mid-game (VIDEO)

NFL star Antonio Brown left the field shirtless and has had his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut short

Troubled NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has taken to social media following his wild in-game exit on Sunday that ended his tenure with the current Super Bowl holders.

To his 6 million followers on Instagram, 'AB' posted a photo of himself in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform.

It showed the 33-year-old in action just after a catch and came with the caption: "Big Mad (Making a Difference)."

"Thanks for the opportunity," he signed off, with emojis of a 'Hang Loose' hand and a wasp.

Brown's latest moment of madness occurred as the Bucs were trailing 24-10 on the road to the struggling New York Jets.

According to Bucs coach Bruce Arians, he had advised Brown to enter the game twice and was refused by the two-time receiving yards leader, forcing Arians to tell him to "get out".

Here is the video from #Bucs WR Antonio Brown... leaving the field and saying goodbye. pic.twitter.com/EaR0jRqcs3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2022

Stripping off his shirt and pads, Brown did just that by walking across the end zone to the locker room while greeting fans.

"He is no longer a Buc," confirmed Arians following the 28-24 win.

"That is the end of the story, Let's talk about the guys who went out there and won the game," demanded the 69-year-old.

Antonio Brown literally quit on Tom Brady in the middle of a gameI absolutely didn’t expect this reaction of immediate sympathywho knows what AB is going thru but credit to Brady, this level of empathy & humanity in the moment is impressive pic.twitter.com/jl3sL8sCqL — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 2, 2022

Elsewhere, star quarterback Tom Brady lamented that "we want to see him be at his best and unfortunately it won't be with our team."

"We have a lot of friendships that will last. I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening," the seven-time NFL champion added.

One reporter claimed that Brown had been escorted by police from the MetLife Stadium to take a separate flight back to Florida from New York than the rest of the team.

Yet footage that has emerged elsewhere appears to show AB in good spirits.

Uploading the same photo to both Instagram and Twitter describing himself as a "Super Gremlin", he shared a picture with a security guard to his Instagram stories which showed the pair together and Brown smiling in the same all-black attire with a suitcase in tow.

It was in this attire that Brown was papped on the streets looking at his phone and waiting for a ride, and later a clip of Brown in a taxi almost blew up more than some instances of the original incident too.

Seen almost 3 million times, the New York City-based driver identified as Danny Chalet starts by saying "going out viral here is nothing. Short but viral."

Antonio Brown got a nice Uber ride home from the game pic.twitter.com/RlYHfGTUQk — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 3, 2022

"Hey Bizzle, talk to 'em, Cheeks," he says to Brown, while showing the superstar looking up from his phone to wave and smile to the camera.

"This is going to make my nephew...," Brown says before being interrupted by a Chalet who booms: "You know what time it is, boy."

In another short nine-second clip, the duo appear to be out of the vehicle and perhaps in a building or elevator with Brown adjusting his hair and Chalet his cap.

The driver brags about New York and the "Super Gremlin" and also says: "You know the f*ckin' vibes, boy".

This gets wilder and wilder - he riding around NYC with Seth Rogan driving an Uber — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) January 2, 2022

😂 😂 Not Seth Rogan!! 😂 — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 3, 2022

"This gets wilder and wilder – [he's] riding around NYC with Seth Rogan driving an Uber," remarked a podcaster, which seemed to tickle all-time wide receiver Terrell Owens.

Yet rather than being an Uber driver or Rogan, Chalet is as a personal chauffeur to several NFL stars in the New York and New Jersey area as well as golfer Brooks Koepka.

Hot take: AB will fight a Paul brother before the year is over — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) January 2, 2022

On Twitter, Koepka predicted that Brown "will fight a Paul brother before the year is over".

And in any event, it definitely seems like his career at the top table of the sport is done after this latest mishap preceded by a fake Covid vaccine card scandal.

In another photo of himself in designer army attire, Brown wrote: "Football is what we do, not who we are!"