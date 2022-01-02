Messi’s sister unveils bikini range (VIDEO)

Lionel Messi's sister, Maria Sol, has been lauded as an "excellent designer" after devising a set of bikinis

Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina icon Lionel Messi has sent a New Year message to fans, speaking after his sister showed she also has a knack for eye-catching creativity by launching a colorful clothing range.

Maria Sol Messi – the younger sister of the Ballon d'Or winner – has co-created a bikini line which is called Shine and Love in Spanish.

The products will be available in Messi's homeland and other countries worldwide, with the company behind the bikinis describing Messi's involvement as "mega news".

"[We are] happy to launch this collection that we have been preparing together with an excellent designer and beautiful person, Maria Sol Messi."

The project continues a foray into fashion by the 28-year-old, who is currently the Messi Store's brand manager and has also worked alongside the sister of famous designer king Tommy Hilfiger, Virginia.

Superstar striker Messi has been seen enjoying time in Rosario with his family ahead of his return to action with runaway Ligue 1 leaders PSG.

Messi sent a message to his 296 million Instagram followers on New Year's Day and shared a clip of his landmark moments in 2021, which included winning the Copa America with Argentina and the Copa del Rey with Barcelona before being forced to leave the Spanish club and join PSG.

"I can only give thanks for everything that I had to live through in 2021," wrote the 34-year-old.

"Even more so when many people had a really bad time because of the sh*tty virus that never ends.

"Hopefully 2022 brings a lot of health, which is what I wish you all for the new year. A hug to everyone."

Messi and other South American stars, such as Brazil international Marquinhos, are expected to report for training ahead of a Coupe de France fixture away at minnows Vannes on Monday.

The Qatar-backed giants, who are currently 13 points clear at the top of the table, then take on one of their biggest rivals, Lyon, in another road trip on Saturday.

Messi's maiden season at Parc des Princes has been riddled by injuries, and his aim will be to accumulate as much game time as possible before a February 15 meeting with familiar rivals Real Madrid in the Champions League.

PSG head to Madrid first in the two-legged Round of 16 fixture. The Liga leaders visit Paris in the return meeting on March 9.