Fan collapses in football crowd yet again

The Premier League match between Tottenham and Watford has been halted by a medical emergency in the crowd – weeks after a game between the Hornets and Chelsea was interrupted by an onlooker having a cardiac arrest.

In scenes that were almost unprecedented before this season, a Premier League match has been suspended for the fourth time in a matter of months because of a supporter suddenly falling ill in the stands.

The worrying development, which caused Tottenham's trip to Watford in the top flight to be paused on Saturday, carries eerie echoes of three other emergencies that have played out during the current campaign in England.

When Spurs traveled to Newcastle on October 17, the nearby presence of a fellow fan who was an accident and emergency doctor proved to be of heroic benefit as a punter who suffered a cardiac arrest was saved.

On December 2, Watford's Vicarage Road home witnessed another harrowing hold-up that lasted 30 minutes after a person was treated for a cardiac arrest and carried away.

Play has paused during the Watford vs Tottenham game due to a medical emergency in the crowd 🤢#WATTOThttps://t.co/pzHztkdBvG — BirdieFootball (@birdiefootball) January 1, 2022

Watford vs Tottenham has been put on hold due to a medical emergency in the crowd. pic.twitter.com/qZfAs5EuRr — The Hitman Tipster (@hitman_tipster) January 1, 2022

The stricken supporter on that occasion was later said to have been in "good spirits" – although there was more concern on the same night when a fan also had to be attended to during Southampton's game against Leicester.

There has been no immediate update on the latest person to become unwell, although they are said to have been applauded off as they were removed from the stadium.

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso alerted medics to the unfolding situation in the stands during his side's showdown at Vicarage Road.

Watford vs Tottenham Hotspur match pauses as, once again, there’s a fan medical emergency in the stands. Medical staff from both clubs run over. Yikes. — David Slotnick (@David_Slotnick) January 1, 2022

Physios from both teams are said to have rushed to the supporter's aid when there was a second medical problem at the stadium near London on New Year's Day.

Football has been plagued by heart-related health incidents during the 2020/21 term.

The most high-profile came when Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch during Denmark's encounter with Finland at Euro 2020 in June.

Premier League legend Sergio Aguero was forced to retire through a heart condition detected after he had to leave the pitch while playing for Barcelona in October.

Among numerous other examples of the troubling pattern, Sweden defender Victor Lindelof left Manchester United's game against Norwich in December prematurely when he suffered a heart scare.

Eight minutes of extra time were added because of the second suspension to take place at Watford.

Tottenham scored the only goal of the game when Davinson Sanchez made the breakthrough in the 96th minute.