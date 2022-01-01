 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Jan, 2022 10:58
HomeSport News

‘I was very angry’: Chess player goes viral after collapsing from chair (VIDEO)

Polish chess Master Pawel Teclaf has revealed what happened when he collapsed from his chair at the end of a dramatic defeat to grandmaster Tigran L Petrosian, spawning a video that has gone viral on social media
‘I was very angry’: Chess player goes viral after collapsing from chair (VIDEO)
Pawel Teclaf (left) takes a tumble © Twitter / TarjeiJS

Chess mastermind Pawel Teclaf has admitted he has received unexpected attention after he sprawled backwards and fell from his chair in a dramatic end to a high-speed tournament defeat.

Playful Pole Teclaf was engaged in a rapid battle of brains at the FIDE World Blitz Championship in Warsaw when he blundered towards the end, reacting to his loss by tottering backwards and crashing to the floor.

The comical clip has become the highlight of the tournament for many viewers, although the 18-year-old admitted that he had not envisaged the eventful end to his challenge.

"I just lost balance, kind of, and fell down," Teclaf admitted to FIDE, having been offered a hand by his Armenian opponent as he collapsed.

"He tried to help to bring me up and give me a hand but I was fallen. I was very angry but when I look at the video, it was funny.

"In the morning, I was in the elevator and a person was staring at her phone and then at me. She was kind of smirking.

"Then when I got to my room, I opened WhatsApp and saw plenty of links. Then I realized I am getting popular.

"Normally I wouldn't behave like that but it was just – it wasn't planned but I just folded back on the chair and fell. I stood up and shook his hand; I didn't scatter the pieces."

This is not the first time Teclaf has flirted with danger on his chair, and his frustrations about his performance do not sit easily with the promising prospect.

"I usually swing on my chair because I just like it, and that was the first time I just fell down," he explained. "Then I stood up fast. Everything was fine, it was just the moment.

"I was winning, totally, the whole game. First, I sacrificed a piece – objectively, it wasn't good, I believe, but it doesn't really matter.

"We had a maximum of ten seconds left on the clock in a time scramble. I was gradually spoiling my position until I was unable to set a fortress, and then I even managed to screw it up.

"In the previous game, I was also playing well until a certain moment when I just blundered everything."

Top stories

RT Explainers

How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions
How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions EXPLAINER
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing EXPLAINER
Did China ban Steam this Christmas?
Did China ban Steam this Christmas? EXPLAINER
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis?
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies