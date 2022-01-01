 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Jan, 2022 08:36
HomeSport News

Italian health ministry warns fans to ‘make sacrifices’ with masks

A government official in Italy has said unvaccinated athletes and fans will be banned from sporting arenas
Italian health ministry warns fans to ‘make sacrifices’ with masks
Mask-wearing fans in Italy © Vincenzo Izzo / LightRocket via Getty Images)

Sports stars and supporters who have not had their shots of Covid vaccines will be banned from attending events, a health minister in Italy has said while warning that there are "too many fans without a mask".

Italy was one of the first countries to introduce mask measures and hold matches behind closed doors when the pandemic began in 2020, meaning some fans have spent almost two years wearing face coverings in a bid to curb the coronavirus crisis.

The two most recent matchdays in Italian top flight Serie A, which had been scheduled for December 26 and 29, were also postponed amid the rise of the Omicron variant and an increase in positive cases among players.

"Unvaccinated athletes can no longer play," Andrea Costa, an undersecretary of the country's Ministry of Health, told Radio Punto Nuovo via Corriere Dello Sport.

"The pandemic has shown that it has great dynamism and we cannot afford to nullify the sacrifices we have made for two years.

"We hope that even in the stadiums there will be an assumption of responsibility.

"There were too many fans without a mask. We are asking everyone to make a further sacrifice."

Mask-wearing indoors has been a requirement in Italy from an early stage of the pandemic.

Vaccination certification is also needed to access spaces such as indoor dining areas, gyms, museums and theatres, with the documentation requirement said to have been extended into workplaces recently.

New Covid crisis ‘unpredictable’ & ‘very difficult’ – Russian tennis No1
Read more
New Covid crisis ‘unpredictable’ & ‘very difficult’ – Russian tennis No1

In October, reports suggested the percentage of vaccinated players in Serie A was as high as 98 percent – a significant increase on the stated 68 percent figure in the English Premier League.

That does not appear to have been sufficient to ensure more games have not been called off as a result of Covid outbreaks, with stadium capacities halved earlier this week.

"Other European countries have taken stricter measures but we believe that the reduction to 50 percent is enough," said Costa.

"We need to respect the rules. You can only go to the stadium if you are vaccinated or [test negative]... we have given a clear distance between those who get vaccinated and those who decide not to do so."

Costa also claimed: "Let's not forget that most of the intensive care units are occupied by the unvaccinated – eight out of ten people."

Top stories

RT Explainers

How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions
How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions EXPLAINER
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing EXPLAINER
Did China ban Steam this Christmas?
Did China ban Steam this Christmas? EXPLAINER
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis?
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies