Man City star Cancelo reveals facial scars after ‘cowards’ rob his home

Portugal defender Joao Cancelo has revealed his ordeal after a gang raided his home and beat him while his wife and daughter were in his house in the suburbs of Manchester

Premier League winner Cancelo sustained facial injuries including a deep cut under his eye when he was assaulted by four burglars in an attack on Wednesday which is the latest to have seen thugs target sports stars.

League leaders Manchester City said they were "shocked and appalled" by the incident, adding that the 27-year-old is now helping police with their investigation.

"Unfortunately, today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family," said Cancelo, writing on Instagram less than three weeks after former City stalwart Nicolas Otamendi was reportedly tied up with a belt and beaten by intruders during a robbery in his home in Portugal.

"When you show resistance this is what happens. I don't know how there are people with such meanness.

"They managed to take all my jewelry and leave me with my face in this state. The most important thing for me is my family and luckily they are all OK.

"After so many obstacles in my life, this is just one more that I will overcome. Firm and strong, like always."

Cancelo's partner, Daniela, and infant daughter were reportedly in the house when the crime took place.

"Joao and his family are being supported by the club and he is helping the police with their enquiries as they investigate this very serious matter," said a statement from City.

Legendary British cyclist Mark Cavendish was also robbed at knifepoint by thugs while his wife and children were in his home earlier in December.

The Olympic medalist admitted the family had "feared for their lives" and were "struggling with the after-effects" afterwards.

Former Juventus full-back Cancelo played the full 90 minutes as City won 1-0 at Brentford in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The 31-cap international moved to Manchester from the Italian giants for around $81 million in 2019.

Cancelo was named in the Premier League Team of the Year for the 2020–21 season.