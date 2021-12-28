 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Dec, 2021 17:43
HomeSport News

Chess king Carlsen loses to 17-year-old Uzbek sensation

Magnus Carlsen was beaten at the World Rapid Championship by an Uzbek youngster
Chess king Carlsen loses to 17-year-old Uzbek sensation
Magnus Carlsen was beaten by Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan. © Twitter @chesscom

Reigning world chess champion Magnus Carlsen has lost to 17-year-old wonderkid Nodirbek Abdusattorov from Uzbekistan in their meeting in the rapid-format version of the game.

Abdusattorov administered the defeat to the Norwegian at the World Rapid Championship on Tuesday.

Carlsen is the reigning champion at the tournament being held in the Polish capital Warsaw.

But with his win, Abdussattorov now leads alongside Carlsen's recent World Chess Championship victim Ian Nepomniachtchi on 8/10 with three rounds to go. 

Interviewed immediately after his greatest career achievement, the youngster was humble in victory.

"I was a little bit lucky," claimed the shy teenager. "Because he could [only] force a draw."

"Overall this game was pretty much equal all the way until the end."

"The tournament isn't finished yet," Abdussattorov reminded us. "I'm concentrating on the next round."

Elsewhere, he conceded it was a "huge victory" over Carlsen but revealed that he was "expecting to play better in the next rounds".

Trailing on 8.0 points, Carlsen has a tough task to retain the crown he won in 2014, 2015 and most recently in Moscow in 2019 before the pandemic.

Thanks to Covid, there was no edition of the tournament in 2020 which will conclude on December 30 this year. 

Carlsen recently hinted that he played his last World Chess Championship match against Nepo as it had "been clear to me for most of the year" that it was time to call it a day in the competition.

"It doesn’t mean as much anymore as it once did. I haven’t felt that the positive outweighs the negative," he revealed to Chess 24

The 31-year-old said that only by facing someone such as Iranian-born French teenager Alireza Firouzja can he be motivated to try and land the title a sixth time.

But Abdusattorov might have now joined that shortlist after this afternoon's exploits.

Top stories

RT Explainers

Did China ban Steam on Christmas?
Did China ban Steam on Christmas? EXPLAINER
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis?
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis? EXPLAINER
How Taliban tightens noose on women’s rights
How Taliban tightens noose on women’s rights EXPLAINER
Why the Roe v. Wade landmark case is still relevant
Why the Roe v. Wade landmark case is still relevant EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies