The young Russian sports stars to watch in 2022

Russian athletes made their mark in a host of sports around the world in 2021. But as we approach the New Year, there are some rising Russian stars under the age of 25 to keep an eye on over the next 12 months.

KAMILA VALIEVA

At just 15 years of age, Valieva is already a bona fide figure skating superstar.

In her debut season among the international senior ranks, the petite ice queen has captured the ISU’s Finlandia Trophy as well as Grand Prix titles in Vancouver and Sochi.

Valieva has smashed world records along the way, and capped a spectacular year by cruising to victory at the Russian Championships last weekend.

Ominously for her rivals, Valieva has vowed there is room for improvement ahead of the European Championships in Tallinn, Estonia, in January.

The youngster has already booked a spot on the Russian team for the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, and goes into the ladies’ singles event as the red-hot favorite for gold.

Coached by the renowned Eteri Tutberidze, Valieva has demonstrated a mature head which belies her tender years.

Should she carry her sensational form all the way to China, she will be expected to make it a hat-trick of Russian Olympic female figure skating champions after the titles for Adelina Sotnikova in Sochi in 2014, and Alina Zagitova in PyeongChang at the 2018 Games.

Don't take your eyes off the ice when Valieva is around.

ARSEN ZAKHARYAN

Russia has endured a difficult year in football terms, suffering an early exit at Euro 2020 and failing to qualify automatically for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The team has struggled to find any sense of attacking cohesion or identity, even under new manager Valeri Karpin, who took over from Stanislav Cherchesov following the Euro debacle in the summer.

But bright shoots are starting to poke through, not least in the form of 18-year-old midfielder Arsen Zakharyan.

The Samara-born youngster plays his club football at Dynamo Moscow, where he is already an integral part of a bright, forward-looking team which is challenging Zenit St. Petersburg at the top of the Russian Premier League table.

Zakharyan has scored seven times and registered 11 assists in 30 Russian Premier League appearances thus far in his budding career.

At international level he has been capped four times in the senior Russian ranks, laying on an assist in the win against Slovakia in October.

The youngster was forced to miss the Euros with illness and was also out injured for the crucial group World Cup qualifying stage match in Croatia, but will expected to have a role when Russia attempt to negotiate the playoffs in March, starting with a clash with Poland.

Football transfer talk is notoriously mendacious but the fact that Zakharyan has been mentioned in the same sentence as the likes of Barcelona and, more recently, Real Madrid shows that he is turning heads.

Zakharyan has been labeled a “teenage magician” by the likes of football website Goal.com, while he also made the Guardian’s list of the world’s 60 best young football talents back in 2020.

If you’re looking for a young talent to watch in Russian football in 2022, you'd be hard pressed to find a better option than Arsen Zakharyan.

ANDREY RUBLEV

Already established at world number five and with eight ATP tour titles to his name, Rublev is perhaps the most well known name on this list in global sporting terms.

Nonetheless, still aged just 24 he is primed to go from strength to strength in 2022 and – if he continues his rise – will be expected to go deeper than ever at next year’s Grand Slams.

Big things were expected from Rublev after a successful junior career which included two gold medals at the Youth Olympics.

Things started well enough in the seniors as Rublev went all the way to the US Open quarterfinals in 2017, signaling the kind of potential he possessed as he also claimed his first ATP title the same year.

But injury woes followed in 2018 and 2019, to the extent that Rublev has even said that people “put RIP” next to his name.

He dropped out of the top 100 in the world, but mounted a revival towards the end of 2019, winning the Kremlin Cup. His resurgence continued as he picked up a staggering five ATP tour titles in 2020.

He added one more crown this year, rising to a career-high spot of number five in the world and claiming Olympic gold alongside Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the mixed doubles in Tokyo.

Rublev was also part of the impressive Russian teams which won the ATP Cup in Australia at the start of the year and the Davis Cup in December – the latter being their first success in the premier men's team tournament in 15 years.

With his handsome looks and winsome personality, Rublev is a tennis heartthrob who just needs to add some steel to his game at Grand Slams.

Countryman Daniil Medvedev, 25, has already made his Grand Slam breakthrough with success at the US Open in September, and seems set to challenge Novak Djokovic again at the top of the pile in the coming year.

Rublev’s start to next season has been disrupted by a positive Covid test before it has even begun, but once he is back on court he will endeavor to follow in Medvedev’s footsteps with major success in 2022.

VERONIKA STEPANOVA

Stepanova has been a breath of fresh air for the Russian cross-country skiing team in her debut season in the senior ranks.

Earlier in December, the 20-year-old produced a scintillating final leg in the women’s 4x5km relay in the opening World Cup event in Lillehammer as they edged out home favorites Norway.

It was the first victory for a Russian women’s team in the discipline at a World Cup stage since 2004.

🎞 Also the second Relay of the day was a close one 💥How about that for a thrilling finish fight by the next generations great ones Veronika Stepanova 🇷🇺 Moa Olsson 🇸🇪 and Helene Marie Fossesholm 🇳🇴 !!#fiscrosscountrypic.twitter.com/mVavppzVau — FIS Cross-Country (@FISCrossCountry) December 5, 2021

Elsewhere, Stepanova finished fifth in the women’s 10km at the FIS event in Muonio, Finland, in November, and 10th over the same distance at the World Cup stage in Davos, Switzerland.

The Beijing Olympics will evidently come around too soon for Stepanova to enjoy success, but she has shown she is working hard to build on the credentials she earned at junior level, where she was a Nordic world champion.

It's not just among Russians that Stepanova has been given a glowing endorsement; the likes of Norwegian 14-time world champion Therese Johaug are also tipping her for bigger things.

“Veronica is still young, the future is in her hands. She has everything to become a great athlete,” Johaug told Russian TV recently.

Off the snow, the Kamchatka-born Stepanova is an equally interesting social media presence.

She frequently shares images from training and isn’t shy to weigh in with her opinions on anything from politics to transgender athletes.

Russia has been desperate for women’s cross-country skiing stars in recent years and Stepanova could be the future the country craves – and she’s well worth a follow on Instagram along the way.

MATVEI MICHKOV

Russian ice hockey phenom Matvei Michkov only turned 17 on December 9 but is already on the radar of fans and organizations around the world.

A winger with KHL titans SKA St. Petersburg, he isn't expected to stick around in the domestic league for too long and is tipped for a move to the NHL as soon as he becomes eligible for the draft in 2023.

“Michkov brings every offensive tool you could want to the table; a wicked wrister, elusiveness, and vision,” hockey scout Dylan Griffing wrote ahead of the Under-18 World Championships earlier this year in Frisco, Texas.

Michkov went on to produce what was described as “one of the best Under-18 World Championship performances in history” as he registered 12 goals and 16 points in seven games as Russia claimed silver and he was named tournament MVP.

He made his KHL debut for SKA in September and has played 13 games since, scoring twice and recording five points overall.

The Perm-born youngster is widely tipped to vie with 16-year-old Canadian prodigy Connor Bedard for the first pick in the 2023 NHL draft, but both seem destined for a rapid ascent.

#WorldJuniors fans should get used to hearing the name Matvei Michkov. His lacrosse goal at the 2021 #U18Worlds was only the beginning...@russiahockeypic.twitter.com/200EozLRcL — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) December 24, 2021

In the meantime, Michkov will remain in the KHL, less illustrious than its powerhouse North American equivalent but well worth following – not least to keep tabs on Russia’s hottest prospect on the ice.

USMAN NURMAGOMEDOV

If the name sounds familiar, that’s because Nurmagomedov hails from one of Russia’s most famous fighting clans.

The 23-year-old cousin of undefeated former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Usman is now forging a name for himself in his own right in the world of MMA.

A highly-rated prospect who stands unbeaten after 14 fights, Usman opted to pursue a path in the Bellator ranks rather than the brighter lights of the UFC for the first big steps in his career, but the UFC Octagon surely beckons further down the line if he continues his current arc.

Competing at 155lbs like his iconic cousin, Usman boasts a strong ground game – perhaps unsurprising given his Dagestani heritage.

🙌 The moment that sealed victory for Usman Nurmagomedov at #Bellator269. With this RNC victory over @PietilaMMA, the prodigy moves to 14-0. pic.twitter.com/u17KzaOSs8 — Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) October 25, 2021

Thus far he has largely been untroubled in his three outings under the Bellator banner, including an embarrassingly one-sided win in his last fight in Moscow in October.

Afterwards, Nurmagomedov called for a significant step up in competition and fans will be desperate to see what the young fighter is capable of in 2022.

He has since made headlines for unwanted reasons when a car he was traveling in struck a traffic officer, leading to his detention in Moscow, although it emerged that Nurmagomedov was only a witness in the case – even though he still had the riot act read to him by his illustrious cousin.

One of the men who coached Khabib to the pinnacle of the sport, American Kickboxing Academy guru Javier Mendez, has tipped Usman for similarly big things, describing him as among the most precocious talents he has ever trained.

“He can do it all. He needs seasoning, he needs experience and mental [strength], but he is by far the most talented and gifted fighter I’ve ever had,” Mendez told RT Sport.

Mendez might be biased, of course, but it will be intriguing to find out whether Nurmagomedov can deliver on that innate talent inside the cage in 2022.