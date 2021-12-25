 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Dec, 2021 15:28
Hockey stars disappear in bizarre scenes (VIDEO)

Two stars in a Swiss hockey league got more than they bargained for in a recent clash as the pair plunged into an icy ditch at the side of the rink.
The unusual incident happened in the meeting between SC Langenthal and HC Sierre in the second-tier Swiss League.

In the 14th minute, Sierre star Arnaud Montandon and opponent Tyler Higgins both crashed into the boards.

The impact was forceful enough to jolt open the gate which leads to the ditch used by the 'Zamboni' ice cleaner to clear the rink.

Both men dropped into the icy water below, prompting the game to be paused while bemused teammates and officials give the unfortunate pair a hand to haul themselves out.

The bizarre moment was captured by the cameras and reports indicated that both men emerged unscathed – albeit a lot wetter than when they started the game.   

Making light of the incident, the Langenthal Twitter account joked that Sierre might need to consider some repairs to their rink to avoid similar mishaps.

Visitors Langenthal ended up winning the encounter 3-2 to secure their hold on fourth spot in the Swiss League standings, three places ahead of Sierre.  

