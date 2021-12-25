 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Dec, 2021 12:43
HomeSport News

Djokovic reports cast more doubt on Australian Open participation

Novak Djokovic has reportedly pulled out of the ATP Cup in Sydney in January, spreading further uncertainty over his participation at the Australian Open later in the same month.
Djokovic reports cast more doubt on Australian Open participation
Uncertainty surrounds Novak Djokovic's Australian Open participation. © Reuters

According to Serbian outlet Blic Sport, Djokovic will almost certainly not travel to Sydney for the international team tournament which kicks off on January 1, despite initially being listed among the participants.

“Novak 99% does not travel to the ATP Cup. He is training here [in Serbia], but he decided to miss this competition,” the outlet quoted a source as saying.

The news comes amid a lack of clarity over Djokovic’s attendance at the season-opening Grand Slam in Melbourne, which follows the ATP Cup later in January.

Australian tennis officials and local politicians have said that only fully vaccinated players can compete, otherwise they will need to be granted a medical exemption by an independent panel – which some have seized upon as a potential way in for 20-time Grand Slam king Djokovic. 

Djokovic's dad makes Russian vaccine claim, warns ‘blackmailed’ champ will skip Australia
Read more
Djokovic's dad makes Russian vaccine claim, warns ‘blackmailed’ champ will skip Australia

World number one Djokovic has refused to disclose his vaccine status but has consistently promoted freedom of choice.

Djokovic, 34, is the reigning Australian Open champion and would be targeting a record-extending 10th title overall in Melbourne, should he make the trip.

The Serbian star said at the beginning of December that fans could expect a firm decision from him “soon” on whether he will play, although they and event organizers are still awaiting news.

Elsewhere, a representative for the men’s ATP tour said this week that 95% of its Top 100 players had been fully vaccinated ahead of the Australian Open, which gets underway on January 17.    

Top stories

RT Explainers

NATO, China, anti-vaxxers: Putin wraps up 2021 with a major press-conference
NATO, China, anti-vaxxers: Putin wraps up 2021 with a major press-conference EXPLAINER
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE EXPLAINER
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview EXPLAINER
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies