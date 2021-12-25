 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Dec, 2021 10:10
‘That’s a male body against females’: USA Swimming official quits over transgender college star (VIDEO)

A longtime USA Swimming official has resigned in protest over transgender college star Lia Thomas, lamenting that “everything fair about swimming is being destroyed.”
Male-born Lia Thomas has caused anger for participating in female competition. © Twitter

Cynthia Millen stepped down earlier in December after officiating at USA Swimming events for three decades.

The decision was prompted by the dominance of controversial University of Pennsylvania transgender star Thomas, 22, who has smashed a host of records since joining the female ranks.

“I told my fellow officials that I can no longer participate in a sport which allows biological men to compete against women. Everything fair about swimming is being destroyed,” Millen wrote in her letter of resignation, shared with The Washington Times.

Thomas, who was born male and competed as ‘Will’ before transitioning, has blown rivals out of the pool in a debut season in women’s competition.

In one race, Thomas finished a full 38 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor and has qualified for the prestigious NCAA championships in March.

“I don’t mean to be critical of Lia – whatever’s going on, Lia’s a child of God, a precious person – but bodies swim against bodies,” added Millen.  

“That's a male body against females. And that male body can never change. That male body will always be a male body.”

The official is not the only one to speak out against Thomas’ continued participation in female competition.

Teammates and parents at the University of Pennsylvania have condemned the situation, while the editor of respected magazine Swimming World, John Lohn, compared it to doping.

Thomas is allowed to compete under NCAA rules after suppressing testosterone levels for the required one-year period.

RT
Thomas competed as Will before becoming Lia. © Instagram / Facebook

“I’m very proud of my times and my ability to keep swimming and continue competing and they’re suited up times and I’m happy with them and my coaches are happy with them,” Thomas has said in defense of the achievements in the pool.

“And that’s what matters to me.”

