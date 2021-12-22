‘I’ve waited long enough’: Ex-UFC fighter posts ‘sexy’ surgery snap

MMA fighter Pearl Gonzalez did not miss the chance to post a pouting photo in her hospital gown as she showed off her tattoos during a hospital visit which she said will restore her grappling and kicking to full throttle.

'The Chi-Town Princess' has become as well-known for her risque photos as her fierce fighting spirit since her two UFC fights in 2017, when she lost both her scraps before spending a mixed period of almost two years with Invicta FC.

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship added Gonzalez to a female roster which includes fellow social media sensations Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich, and she won her first fight for the promotion, against Charisa Sigala, by unanimous decision in June.

Gonzalez then emotionally announced her retirement from bare-knuckle fighting after losing her second bout, against former VanZant conqueror Britain Hart, in November.

At the time, Gonzalez said she was looking ahead to the future – and that has immediately included surgery to correct problems which she said had made her turn to boxing.

"Surgery but make it sexy," Gonzalez told her hundreds of thousands of followers from a hospital in San Diego.

"Having surgery today: an injury I’ve waited long enough to take care of. I haven’t been able to grapple or kick because of it, and that was my reason for focusing on boxing this year."

Rarely one to relinquish a promotional opportunity, Gonzalez flashed her behind from the back of her makeshift clothing, revealing a number of eye-catching tattoos.

She then promoted a subscription site inviting fans to pay around $10 a month for saucy exclusive photoshoots.

The platform features Gonzalez posing on all fours in a small underwear set. "I love chocolate and flowers," she said, emphasizing that visiting the site is an opportunity to see her derriere.

"Can’t wait to be 100 percent again," she said about her future in the ring, which could comprise a return to Invicta at strawweight. "Recovery started a few days ago in my prep for surgery."

Ostovich was among Gonzalez's admirers when she posted a pre-Christmas photo in another revealing outfit days earlier, saying: "Wow."

Offering fans free membership on her site for a week, Gonzalez suggested: "Let’s be naughty and save Santa the trip."