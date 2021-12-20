Female boxer ‘unrecognizable’ after being punched 236 times (PHOTOS)

Fight fans have reacted after female world boxing champion Amanda Serrano shared a selfie with disfigured opponent Miriam Gutierrez following their bout on Saturday.

On the undercard of Jake Paul's stunning knockout win over Tyron Woodley, Serrano cruised to a unanimous decision victory over Gutierrez in a non-title showdown which was her debut at lightweight.

Following the 10-round battle, Puerto Rican star Serrano, who is the WBC, WBO, and IBO female featherweight ruler, shared a photo of herself and her Spanish foe.

I want to thank my dance partnerMiriam Gutiérrez She didn’t come to lay down. I don’t care who is in front of me I’m not coming to Play! She just told me she weighed 160lbs today. Thanks God I worked with my girl @nisa_rodriguez5 who was about 165. God is Great. I’m Blessed! pic.twitter.com/RVED1knVzN — Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters) December 19, 2021

"I want to thank my dance partner Miriam Gutierrez. She didn’t come to lay down," began the 42-1-1 brawler in her caption.

"I don’t care who is in front of me I’m not coming to play!" Serrano claimed, prior to saying that Gutierrez had informed her she came in at around 160lbs for their clash.

"God is Great. I’m Blessed!" she finished.

Drowning out any praise for Serrano in the comments section though was the reaction to "unrecognizable" Gutierrez's appearance which consisted of a completely flattened and enlarged, swollen nose after receiving no fewer than 236 punches during the bout, according to ESPN.

Comparisons were made to mythical beasts and horror film characters, although not everyone joined in the ribbing.

"Miriam has a huge heart and the respect of a champion. She deserves respect," it was said.

Yikes. Got her looking like she stepped off the set of Wrong Turn. pic.twitter.com/OEmYZZAutH — Dan E. Flexin' 🇺🇸 (@NecessaryFight) December 19, 2021

Miriam has a huge heart & respect of a champion. She deserves respect. — A. Gonzalez (@AGonzalezJr2) December 19, 2021

Along similar lines, Serrano called Gutierrez a "tough fighter".

"She did say she was in better shape this time than when she fought Katie Taylor because she had a year layoff.

"Now she just had a fight last month that she won. I fought the best Miriam Gutierrez and I beat her."

OMG I JUST REALIZED I’M OFFICIALLY A MILLIONAIRE!! God Is GREAT!! pic.twitter.com/Q7T7OexSEr — Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters) December 19, 2021

Serrano claimed to have become a millionaire with the win and has now potentially set up a money-spinning bout with Katie Taylor after stepping up to the Irishwoman's 132lbs division.

This could take place at the Mecca of Boxing, Madison Square Garden, which is known for drawing huge crowds for compatriot stars of yesteryear such as Felix Trinidad and Miguel Cotto.

Look what Amanda Serrano has done to Gutierrez nose?!! 😐 pic.twitter.com/OpZHdsZdkn — okta (@oktaviano_) December 19, 2021

Amanda Serrano vs Miriam Gutierrez highlights. pic.twitter.com/yVo3UP0F0K — At The Buzzer (@AtTheBuzzer1) December 19, 2021

And as Serrano is a seven-weight champion whose sole loss came a decade ago, while Taylor is the undisputed, 20-0 undefeated lightweight queen, the meeting will likely be dubbed the biggest female clash of all time.

Being a good sport, Gutierrez congratulated the victor and said she had done her Caribbean island proud.