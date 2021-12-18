 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Hamilton could be punished for F1 snub

18 Dec, 2021 08:23
Hamilton could be punished for F1 snub
Hamilton shunned the traditional F1 awards ceremony. © Reuters
Lewis Hamilton could be punished after the Mercedes star shunned the F1 awards ceremony in protest at the controversial conclusion to the season, the new head of motor racing governing body the FIA has said.

Hamilton was denied a record eighth world title in Abu Dhabi last weekend when Red Bull rival Max Verstappen overtook him on the final lap of the race in contentious circumstances.

Hamilton was gracious in public following his defeat but a radio exchange with his team later revealed that he believed the race had been “manipulated” due to decisions involving the safety car taken by race director Michael Masi.

Neither the British driver nor Mercedes team Toto Wolff were at the season-ending F1 awards ceremony on Thursday night in Paris, in a mark of protest against the handling of the race in Abu Dhabi.

According to newly-elected FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem, that could mean sanctions for the Mercedes driver.     

“If there is any breach, there is no forgiveness in this,” said Ben Sulayem, who is a former rally driver and previously served on the FIA World Council.

“Forgiveness is always there. But rules are rules,” added the UAE official, referring to Hamilton’s obligation to attend as one of the championship’s top three drivers.

“I know Lewis is really sad about what happened. I would say he is broken.

"But we have to look into if there is any breach. [After] a few hours now as president, I cannot give answers without going back to the facts.”

Hamilton and team boss Wolfe have been devastated by the conclusion to the season. © Reuters

Mercedes lodged two complaints against race officials in the aftermath of Hamilton’s defeat, both of which were dismissed.

They then announced their intention to appeal but dropped that process after talks with Hamilton.

“I spoke to Toto and he said to me: ‘I am not coming here,’” said Ben Sulayem of his discussion with the Mercedes team principle.  

“I listened to him. When I listened, he started cooling down.

"We will look into the rules and make sure any situation like this that occurs in the future we will have an instant solution to it. There are so many areas we can improve.”

The new FIA boss said Hamilton, 36, was bound to be upset over the outcome of the race and the nature in which it ended, but added that “time is a fact that will cool.”

After initially keeping his council, Wolff finally broke his silence this week to say that he and Hamilton felt “disillusioned” with the affair.

Wolff also cast doubt on whether the seven-time world champion would return next season.

“As a racer his heart will say I need to continue because he’s at the peak of his game,” said the Austrian.

“But we have to overcome the pain that was caused upon him on Sunday. He is a man with clear values.”

