Outrage after ‘botched’ Champions League draw pairs Man Utd with PSG (VIDEO)

13 Dec, 2021 12:36
The UEFA Champions League draw caused controversy. © Twitter
There are demands for UEFA to repeat the draw for the Champions League last 16 after an apparent mistake involving Manchester United, who ended up being paired with French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The draw in Switzerland on Monday, which was conducted in part by Russian icon Andrey Arshavin, has appeared to set up a mouthwatering chapter in the never-ending Messi vs. Ronaldo saga - but rumblings on social media have hinted that the Red Devils and other teams might pursue a re-draw, after what seemed to be an obvious error in the drawing process.

The events occurred as such: Manchester United were initially drawn alongside La Liga outfit Villarreal but UEFA rules dictate that teams who played one another in the group stage cannot meet in the round of 16 - with that tie going instead to Manchester City moments later.

But then came the moment which has caused controversy. Atletico Madrid were were drawn from the unseeded bowl - but Manchester United's ball did not seem to be placed back into the pot, meaning that it was impossible for them to have been drawn against Atletico, and that not all of the teams in the pot had the equal opportunity to be drawn against other eligible teams. 

United's ire was compounded moments later when they were handed a tricky tie against Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain, and due to the ensuing drama speculation has risen that the draw may be repeated.

According to ESPN's Alex Shaw, Atletico Madrid are discussing the situation with UEFA, with European football's governing body debating internally if the draw can proceed as it stands - with a formal decision expected soon.

