On or off? Hasbulla reacts to claims UFC offered $1.5mn for Abdu Rozik fight (VIDEO)

Russian viral sensation Hasbulla Magomedov has ruled out a showdown with fellow social media star Abdu Rozik, dismissing claims that a deal of $1.5 million was in the works for a fight between the pair.

Hasbulla has emerged as one of the breakout stars of the year after a fight was teased between the Dagestani blogger and Tajik singer Abdu Rozik.

The pair – who suffer rare growth disorders – were supposedly set to clash back in May in a contest overseen by Russian Instagram influencer Asxab Tamaev.

The bout never happened but Hasbulla’s fame continued to rise, particularly among the combat sports community.

That led to him being a guest of honor alongside Dana White at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi in October, where the pint-sized pugilist again clashed with Tajik nemesis Abdu Rozik.

The REAL Main Event! #UFC267Hasbulla vs. Abdu Rozik pic.twitter.com/V3zMV4llUs — Darren Russell (@DarrenRussell_) October 30, 2021

Renewed claims followed that a deal was in works for a fight, with Tamaev outlandishly claiming the UFC was ready to offer $1.5 million for the rights.

But on Friday at an Eagle FC MMA event in Moscow where he appeared alongside promotion owner Khabib Nurmagomedov, Hasbulla shut down that speculation.

“[Dana White] didn’t say anything about the UFC and fights,” Hasbulla told media including Red Corner MMA.

“Some people want to organize it but they won’t be able to, because it will be expensive and not too many people will be able to (pay for it). Plus I don’t want it at the moment.”

Hasbulla added that Tamaev – with whom he has reportedly fallen out – was in no position to negotiate anything on his behalf.

“We didn’t discuss it and Dana White didn’t offer it. How could [Tamaev] do that? Is he my father or something? He signed a contract with me to sell the fight?" said Hasbulla.

“If for example I have something, I can give it to him and he can sell it. But how can he sell my fight if it doesn’t even exist?

“[Tamaev] posted some photoshopped screenshots of his DMs with Dana White. I told him to show me his screen recording with this and he couldn’t.”

In any event, Hasbulla suggested there would only be one winner if he did come face-to-face with Abdu Rozik in combat.

“Abdu Rozik is a bum, he’s a singer,” said the Dagestani star dismissively.

“This fight doesn’t even make sense. Fighting a singer would be a shame for me. I don’t have any opponent at the moment."

“The UFC invited me to watch fights as a guest, and I love watching fights. That’s all,” added Hasbulla, who is said to be 19 years old, of his trip to Abu Dhabi.

On Friday night in Moscow, Khabib was seen gently sitting with Hasbulla on his knee as the pair watched EFC 43, prompting fans online to note the pair’s friendship.

Hasbulla and Khabib are best friends pic.twitter.com/aG1aD3TkDs — Hasbulla 🐐 (@HasbullaHive) December 11, 2021

Likewise after his victory at UFC 267, lightweight star Islam Makhachev had raised Hasbulla aloft inside the Octagon in celebration.

“They’re my brothers, that’s why you see us together,” longtime fight fan Hasbulla said in Moscow when asked about his friendship with his fellow Dagestani stars.

“I’ve known Islam Makhachev for a long time. We weren’t close friends, but we’ve known each other for about 10 years.”