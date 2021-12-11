Premier League star sent off for ‘crazy’ 30-second moments of madness (VIDEO)

Premier League star Raul Jimenez has been widely mocked on social media after receiving a bizarre red card for two incidents in 31 seconds that were his own doing.

Away at champions Manchester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers were holding their own approaching half time with the score tied at 0-0.

In added minutes, however, Jimenez put obstacles in his team's way by reducing them to 10 men in a moment of madness.

First booked for fouling Rodri around the halfway line, as City boss Pep Guardiola was caught on camera throwing his arms around in disbelief, the Mexican then stood in the Spaniard's way and prevented him from taking the resulting free kick.

Just going to leave this here for when the footage is copystriked so I know what Jiminez did for future references

Referee Jon Moss had seen enough by that point, and gave him a second yellow which sent Jimenez for an early bath.

Ridiculed by the home crowd, the striker applauded them sarcastically. Online, the reception was no warmer.

Called an "idiot", Jimenez was blasted for a "stupid mistake from an international footballer", though Rodri had been "very clever" in setting him up for his fall.

A more articulate review was that Jimenez had provided the perfect example of "the existential red card".

"Watching Raul Jimenez being sent off for Wolves against Manchester City was almost like watching someone go through the five stages of athletic grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. It was epic and spiritual," the popular Twitter user added.

31 - Only 31 seconds separated Raúl Jiménez's first and second yellow cards (45:50-46:21). It's his first red card in his 102nd Premier League appearance, while he's the first Mexican to be sent off in the competition. Orders. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 11, 2021

Watching Raúl Jiménez being sent off for Wolves against Manchester City was almost like watching someone go through the five stages of athletic grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. It was epic and spiritual. — Musa Okwonga (@Okwonga) December 11, 2021

Not everyone joined the pile on, though.

The anti-City brigade accused the Abu Dhabi-backed giants of "buying" the referee, and found the dismissal "harsh".

Holding the fort until almost halfway through the second half, Wolves eventually succumbed to their hosts.

This happened when Moss awarded a controversial penalty after Joao Moutinho was struck in the armpit by the ball, which did nothing to calm down the conspiracy brigade.

To be fair, Joao Moutinho should probably have considered not having arms there. — Football365 (@F365) December 11, 2021

And with Raheem Sterling converting from the spot, City went four points clear at the top of the table with title rivals Liverpool and Chelsea still yet to play later this afternoon.