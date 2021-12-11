 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Premier League star sent off for ‘crazy’ 30-second moments of madness (VIDEO)

11 Dec, 2021 15:02
Get short URL
Premier League star sent off for ‘crazy’ 30-second moments of madness (VIDEO)
Raul Jimenez saw red for Wolves in a bizarre incident. © Reuters
Premier League star Raul Jimenez has been widely mocked on social media after receiving a bizarre red card for two incidents in 31 seconds that were his own doing.

Away at champions Manchester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers were holding their own approaching half time with the score tied at 0-0.

In added minutes, however, Jimenez put obstacles in his team's way by reducing them to 10 men in a moment of madness.

First booked for fouling Rodri around the halfway line, as City boss Pep Guardiola was caught on camera throwing his arms around in disbelief, the Mexican then stood in the Spaniard's way and prevented him from taking the resulting free kick. 

Referee Jon Moss had seen enough by that point, and gave him a second yellow which sent Jimenez for an early bath.

Ridiculed by the home crowd, the striker applauded them sarcastically. Online, the reception was no warmer.

Called an "idiot", Jimenez was blasted for a "stupid mistake from an international footballer", though Rodri had been "very clever" in setting him up for his fall.

A more articulate review was that Jimenez had provided the perfect example of "the existential red card".

"Watching Raul Jimenez being sent off for Wolves against Manchester City was almost like watching someone go through the five stages of athletic grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. It was epic and spiritual," the popular Twitter user added.

Not everyone joined the pile on, though.

The anti-City brigade accused the Abu Dhabi-backed giants of "buying" the referee, and found the dismissal "harsh".

Holding the fort until almost halfway through the second half, Wolves eventually succumbed to their hosts. 

This happened when Moss awarded a controversial penalty after Joao Moutinho was struck in the armpit by the ball, which did nothing to calm down the conspiracy brigade.

And with Raheem Sterling converting from the spot, City went four points clear at the top of the table with title rivals Liverpool and Chelsea still yet to play later this afternoon. 

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies