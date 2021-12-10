 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
MMA fighter on the run in Russia after attacking counter-extremism officials, fleeing custody

10 Dec, 2021 11:41
Bunyod Tukhtayev is being sought by police. © inbusiness.kz
Russian police are hunting an Uzbek amateur MMA fighter after he escaped custody in St. Petersburg following an attack on security officers from the Interior Ministry.

Bunyod Tukhtayev, 28, was detained by members of the Russian Center for Combatting Extremism – known colloquially as ‘Center E’ – earlier this week.

Footage showed Tukhtayev attempting to escape during his arrest as he fled an unmarked car before grappling with two officers on the street. 

He was eventually restrained and taken into custody but did not remain there for long.

According to reports, the morning following his detention Tukhtayev asked to use the toilet and then staged his escape when he returned to a preliminary detention room.

Officials confirmed to Interfax that Tukhtaev was “wanted” after being detained on suspicion of involvement in trading QR codes – which are required in public places across St. Petersburg to verify Covid vaccination status – and fake migration documents.

RT
© spbdnevnik.ru

Tukhtaev is also facing charges of violence towards an official after resisting his initial detention.

Records indicate that Tukhtaev has had at least one amateur MMA contest – losing to fellow Uzbek Dostonbek Dostmurodov at an R3 Fighting Championship event in St. Petersburg earlier this year when he was unable to come out for the second round.  

