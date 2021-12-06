Jake Paul’s scrap with Tyson Fury’s brother Tommy ‘is off’ – ex-UFC fighter could step in

Boxing braggart Jake Paul's prophecies about Tommy Fury failing to turn up for the showdown of two social media sensations in 12 days' time has come true, according to reports.

Rookie fighter Paul has repeatedly claimed that pro boxer Fury would not make their scheduled scrap in Florida on December 18.

Now Fury, who has promised Paul an early night if they settle their acrimonious war of words in the ring, has pulled out through injury, The Sun has said.

Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury had shared footage of himself training with his brother in the build-up, and the newcomer is said to have been set to head to the US to train with the WBC king's legendary trainer, SugarHill Steward, this week.

CONFIRMED: Tommy Fury has withdrawn from his bout with Jake Paul after suffering from illness and will be replaced by Tyron Woodley.📲 Via: The Mirror pic.twitter.com/9621YLbe2P — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) December 6, 2021

Several outlets have suggested that shelving the slugfest could clear the way for a shock swift rematch between Paul and Tyron Woodley, the ex-UFC star he beat by split decision in August.

Despite provocative Paul's warnings that his rival would not make the opening bell, the more experienced Fury had spoken of the ease with which he expected his protege to win as recently as Friday.

"Tommy could have his worst night ever and still beat Jake Paul," said Fury, speaking to The Lowdown about a man 11 years younger than him at 22.

I smell cap pic.twitter.com/HJG8zYtJ2c — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 3, 2021

"He could probably turn up with a broken rib, a broken left hand, two left feet, his clothes on back-to-front and the flu and still beat Jake Paul. That's how confident I am."

Those words could come back to haunt Fury after promoter Frank Warren reportedly admitted that his sibling was ill.

"Tommy had a little bit of a cold but hopefully he is going to be okay," the veteran showman is said to have confided.

"We are up in [Fury's hometown] Morecambe [on Wednesday], so hopefully we will know more then – but he is up for it and he wants to fight.

Told by Jake Paul's manager that they fully intend for the $500,000 'Tommy Fumbles' name change bet to still go ahead for the Tommy Fury fight… pic.twitter.com/7jCWqhkznb — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) November 4, 2021

'He can't wait for the fight and I know, certainly, from Jake's perspective, he can't wait for the fight."

When the fight was announced, Paul blustered: "Timothy had no choice but to sign the contract so he could finally pay his bar tabs, afford a shirt for the club and stop living off [infuencer girlfriend] Molly[-Mae Hague."

"I'm changing this w*nker's name to Tommy Fumbles and celebrating with Tom Brady," he added, referring to a mooted term of the fight contract should Fury lose.

"Pucker up, Timmy: it’s time to kiss your last name and your family’s boxing legacy goodbye."