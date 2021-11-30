‘She has a fantastic body’: Sharapova stuns in dress made of bottles at London awards

Russian tennis legend Maria Sharapova admitted she was "really excited" as she took a Porsche to the British Fashion Awards in a dress made of bottles – with the designer behind the outfit making it to "show off her long legs".

Ever-stylish Sharapova worked with top designer Iris Van Herpen on the striking white and blue dress, traveling to the artist's studio in the Netherlands to finalize the look for the British Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall.

The former world number one filmed herself "basically getting stitched into the dress" and having "last touch-ups" as she turned up the glamor and showed plenty of bottle on her night in the spotlight.

"British Fashion Awards prep is on point," Sharapova told her millions of online fans earlier in the day, pulling out a series of drawers to reveal various fancy pastries.

"Really excited about this evening. Many Zoom calls and a trip to Amsterdam later, I'm excited to share – and to wear – what we have been up to."

Explaining that the design was crafted from 800 recycled water bottles and organic silk, she added: "One year in the making. Yep – we are happy. But my favorite? The fries after the red carpet."

As she made her way to the event in the luxury car, Sharapova confessed: "I may look cosy but I'm just hoping this seat position doesn't ruin any of the hand-stitched petals."

Van Herpen suggested that Sharapova had been the ideal model and creative partner for her sustainable dress.

"She has a fantastic body," the designer who has previously worked with the likes of pop star Bjork told Numero.

"She is very tall with very nice proportions – and, of course, very athletic. So the dress was really designed to emphasize those proportions and show off her long legs and shoulders, which she really wanted the cut to accentuate.

"After the first sketches, we spoke at a distance about the design, but it was really when she came to our workshop in Amsterdam that the final shape was defined, while we were draping the fabric over her body."

Since retiring as a multimillionaire at the age of 32 in 2020, Sharapova has frequently shared and pursued her passion for art and interior design.

Financial oracle Forbes reported that the investor has a keen interest in health and wellbeing start-up companies after Sharapova gave a talk about her approach to business last month.