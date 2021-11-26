 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
No Ronaldo at the World Cup? Portugal handed horror play-off draw with Italy

26 Nov, 2021 16:26
The draw for the European play-offs for the Qatar World Cup was made on Friday. © Reuters
One of Italy or Portugal will not qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after the two European titans were drawn in the same section of the European play-offs for the tournament.

Both seeded for Friday's draw, reigning European Champions Italy and 2016 continental kings Portugal were placed in the same 'path', meaning they are on a potential collision course if they want to book a place in next year's showpiece.

Elsewhere, Russia will have to negotiate a home semi-final with Poland before a potential final, also at home, against Sweden or the Czech Republic.

THE DRAW

PATH A

  • Scotland vs Ukraine 
  • Wales vs Austria (winners have home advantage for the final)

PATH B

  • Russia vs Poland (winners have home advantage for the final)
  • Sweden vs Czech Republic 

PATH C

  • Italy vs North Macedonia
  • Portugal vs  Turkey (winners have home advantage for final)

The draw saw a new format for the European play-offs as 12 teams who failed to qualify automatically during the group stage were divided into two sets of six – half of which were seeded and half of which weren’t.

The 12 teams were split into three ‘paths’, with the four teams in each section playing one-off semi-finals and then a final to determine which team from that section qualifies for Qatar.

Russia were among the seeded teams, and were also handed a home draw should they reach the final of their section. 

The semi-finals and finals will take place from March 24 to 29 next year.

Amid some intriguing ties, the headline-grabbing section was 'Path C', which pitted Portugal and four-time World Cup winners Italy in a possible showdown. 

Italy famously missed the 2018 World Cup in Russia after failing to qualify, and will be desperate to avoid that fate again.

They must beat North Macedonia before contemplating a meeting with Portuguese.  

"It's a very difficult draw for us,” Italy coach Roberto Mancini said after the draw.

“North Macedonia are a good team and after, if we win, we’ve got to play the final away in Turkey or in Portugal. It’s very strong.”

Portugal missed out on automatic qualification for Qatar during the group stages after a last-gasp loss to Serbia in their last match. 

They will now need to overcome Turkey and then potentially Italy if Ronaldo and Co. want to reach the Qatar showpiece which runs from November to December next year.   

