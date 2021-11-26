No Ronaldo at the World Cup? Portugal handed horror play-off draw with Italy

One of Italy or Portugal will not qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after the two European titans were drawn in the same section of the European play-offs for the tournament.

Both seeded for Friday's draw, reigning European Champions Italy and 2016 continental kings Portugal were placed in the same 'path', meaning they are on a potential collision course if they want to book a place in next year's showpiece.

Elsewhere, Russia will have to negotiate a home semi-final with Poland before a potential final, also at home, against Sweden or the Czech Republic.

THE DRAW

PATH A

Scotland vs Ukraine

Wales vs Austria (winners have home advantage for the final)

PATH B

Russia vs Poland (winners have home advantage for the final)

Sweden vs Czech Republic

PATH C

Italy vs North Macedonia

Portugal vs Turkey (winners have home advantage for final)

The draw saw a new format for the European play-offs as 12 teams who failed to qualify automatically during the group stage were divided into two sets of six – half of which were seeded and half of which weren’t.

The 12 teams were split into three ‘paths’, with the four teams in each section playing one-off semi-finals and then a final to determine which team from that section qualifies for Qatar.

Russia were among the seeded teams, and were also handed a home draw should they reach the final of their section.

The semi-finals and finals will take place from March 24 to 29 next year.

🥁 The semi-finals are set for the European play-offs!🎫 One team from each of the 3 paths will reach the #WorldCup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/cvkFwdzQoX — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 26, 2021

Amid some intriguing ties, the headline-grabbing section was 'Path C', which pitted Portugal and four-time World Cup winners Italy in a possible showdown.

Italy famously missed the 2018 World Cup in Russia after failing to qualify, and will be desperate to avoid that fate again.

They must beat North Macedonia before contemplating a meeting with Portuguese.

"It's a very difficult draw for us,” Italy coach Roberto Mancini said after the draw.

“North Macedonia are a good team and after, if we win, we’ve got to play the final away in Turkey or in Portugal. It’s very strong.”

Portugal missed out on automatic qualification for Qatar during the group stages after a last-gasp loss to Serbia in their last match.

They will now need to overcome Turkey and then potentially Italy if Ronaldo and Co. want to reach the Qatar showpiece which runs from November to December next year.