Russian ace Medvedev ‘has €200K watch stolen’ during ATP Finals in Italy

A €200,000 watch owned by Russian world number two Daniil Medvedev disappeared at the recent ATP Finals in Turin before being recovered by police in a suspected theft, according to reports in Italy.

Medvedev was defending his crown at the lucrative end-of-season event at the Pala Alpitour arena but went down to an inspired Alexander Zverev in straight sets in the final on Sunday.

Medvedev, 25, reportedly returned to the locker room after the loss to find that his luxury Bovet watch worth a reported €200,000 ($225,000) wasn’t there.

The star filed a complaint with police due to a suspected theft, according to Italian outlet La Stampa.

Police eventually recovered the watch but no further details were provided, although an investigation is said to be ongoing.

The timepiece will be returned to the Russian star, who is set to link up with his countrymen for the Davis Cup finals in Madrid this week.

Despite his defeat to world number three Zverev on Sunday, Medvedev has enjoyed another successful season in which he picked up a maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open in September.

The 6ft 6in Russian, who is based in Monaco, has racked up career prize money in excess of $21 million – including more than $7 million this year alone.

Medvedev recently put to rest speculation surrounding his participation at the season-opening Grand Slam in Australia in January, revealing that he would be playing in Melbourne.

Tournament organizers have said only vaccinated players will be able to compete, casting doubts on whether defending champion and world number one Novak Djokovic will join the likes of Medvedev in appearing.