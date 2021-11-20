 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Feared MMA sensation Chimaev is finally taken the distance by a UFC fighter (VIDEO)

20 Nov, 2021 13:09
Khamzat Chimaev won a wrestling match © Instagram / jackthejokermma
Arguably the most feared current fighter in the UFC, Chechen-born Khamzat Chimaev, was taken the distance by a middleweight in an all-action freestyle wrestling match before being congratulated by a fan who broke into the cage.

Known for his quick turnaround between bouts, the man who won twice in ten days after making his UFC debut in 2020 returned to competitive action less than three weeks after destroying Li Jingliang at UFC 267.

'Borz' faced middleweight Jack Hermansson in Sweden – where he bases his training – at 187lb in the headline bout of Bulldog Fight Night 9 in Gothenburg.

There has been much speculation surrounding which fighters can offer Chimaev a creditable challenge after his last three outings all ended inside a round.

Hermansson, who shares a result on his record with Chimaev in beating Gerald Meerschaert within the opening five minutes, did better than any of the 27-year-old's recent victims.

The Norwegian was still comfortably beaten, though, losing 8-0 on points which were entirely scored by Chimaev during a brutal opening round.

Chimaev hurled Hermansson to the floor almost immediately and was only two points short of ending the contest through a technical fall.

One fan was sufficiently thrilled by Chimaev's performance to race into the ring and hug his hero.

The winner appeared comfortable at being embraced by the man, who was wearing a black hat and bounced up and down before a security guard removed him.

"Always fun to wrestle with you, my friend," Chimaev told Hermansson afterwards.

"It did not go my way tonight," responded the 33-year-old, applauding Chimaev. "Anybody fancy a 20-minute submission-only fight? That's my craft."

Since beating Jingliang, Chimaev has called out a litany of fighters including Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad, Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz.

There are rumors that Gilbert Burns is on the verge of agreeing a fight with Chimaev, who has even traded insults with rookie boxers and YouTube yobs Jake and Logan Paul.

