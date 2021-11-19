 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

WATCH: Russian starlet becomes first-ever female skater to perform stunning move

19 Nov, 2021 18:10
Get short URL
WATCH: Russian starlet becomes first-ever female skater to perform stunning move
Russian figure skater Adelia Petrosyan achieved a remarkable new first. © Sputnik
Russian youngster Adeliya Petrosian became the first female figure skater to perform a quadruple Rittberger in competition as she appeared at the Russian Cup in the city of Perm on Friday.

Petrosian, 14, produced the quadruple Rittberger (also known as the quadruple loop) on her way to scoring 147.15 points for her free skate routine.

That was enough to put her in second place overall at the event on 213.26 points, behind Sofya Muravyova, who scored 216.64 for her two routines.

Former European champion Sofia Samodurova finished third, some way back on 188.39 points overall.  

READ MORE: ‘Literally unbelievable’: Teen queen Valieva sets TWO world records to win Skate Canada as Russia sweeps podium (VIDEO)

Despite Petrosian’s feat, it won’t be ratified by the International Skating Union (ISU) as it was performed at a national competition. To be officially recognized, it will have to be repeated at an event held under the auspices of the organization.  

Budding star Petrosian is part of the group trained by the renowned Eteri Tutberidze and is a former Russian junior championships silver medalist.

Elsewhere on Friday, Russia’s Anna Shcherbakova took the lead at the ISU Grand Prix in Grenoble with a score of 77.94 for her short program. Fellow Russians Alena Kostornaia and Kseniia Sinitsyna placed second and third respectively.

The event in France is the penultimate of this season’s ISU Grand Prix series. The next stage will be held in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi at the end of the month, before the ISU Grand Prix Finals in Osaka, Japan, on December 9-12.

You can watch Petrosian's full free skate routine in the video below. 

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies