'He needs to stop touching guys': UFC ref Herb Dean hammered after stoppage 32 seconds into fight (VIDEO)

UFC president Dana White, fighters and baffled fans have criticized long-serving ref Herb Dean after he became physically involved in a bout again, with some calling him a "liability" who "needs to stop touching guys".

Dean's latest controversial incident took place on the UFC Vegas 42 card headlined by Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez.

During a heavyweight clash earlier on the bill, it seemed as though Dean restrained Marcos Rogerio de Lima while the Brazilian landed blows on Ben Rothwell.

When Rothwell went in for a takedown as De Lima countered with a choke, De Lima apologized to Dean, who then clarified he stopped the bout a mere 32 seconds into its first round.

Naturally, president Dana White was asked to give his thoughts on the officiating in his post-event press conference. He started abruptly by saying: "Herb needs to stop touching guys unless the fight’s over.

"He goes in and grabs him by the waist, and decides, oops, maybe I... The good thing about this was, the fight should have been stopped when he stopped it. You didn’t see Ben jumping up and arguing about it."

"He’s gotta pull the trigger and stop touching guys – don’t touch them unless you’re going to stop the fight," continued White.

"When they played it back in slow motion, he’s kind of like, dancing, like he doesn’t know what to do, whether he’s going to jump in or not jump in.

"I like him personally – he’s a nice guy. But he’s got to stop touching people until he’s ready to stop the fight."

One of Dean's harshest critics was former fighter and ex-pundit Dan Hardy, who called him a "liability" and mocked that the ref was of a "G....Old standard".

"Refereeing is so subjective, to be fair," a fan responded. "Herb is one of the best refs of all time.

"When you ref as many fights as he has mistakes are gonna be made. He’s not a brain surgeon. He’s a stoner musician."

"Once a week is too much at the premier level," replied Hardy.

"If he were a fighter, he would have been released a few years ago based on his performances.

"He’s one of the most familiar, not one of the best. People often get these two confused."

Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling also formed part of the pile on, saying: "That was so bad. Shaking my head.

"How is the commission still allowing terrible referring? It’s not an easy job but dude, you can’t play hot potato with stopping fights like that. Because he looked at you? Crazy, man."

Elsewhere online, debate raged on the decision itself and not just whether Dean is past it or not.

"That’s not an easy call," said one viewer. "I don’t know why people have an issue with it.

"He looked out of it and when Herb moved in he looked to go for a takedown.

"And Herb second-guessed it, thinking of avoiding an early stoppage controversy," said one punter.

"You can’t touch a fighter to call it, then stop and hope they don’t notice," another pointed out. "You make the call or you don’t. It’s dangerous."